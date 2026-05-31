Rivian tells R2 reservation holders to watch June 9 as 'official launch' nears and demo drives begin

June 9 is when the first round of reservation holders will be invited to turn their builds into firm orders.

Rivian has finally given eager R2 reservation holders an important date to mark on their calendars: June 9.

In a blog post, first reported by Electrek, Rivian said June 9 is when the electric SUV's "official launch" begins, bringing the first order emails, some initial deliveries, and the start of public demo drives.

While customers have already been able to build their ideal R2 on Rivian's site using its configuration tool, June 9 is when the first round of reservation holders will be invited to turn their builds into firm orders.

Once that happens, Rivian said those vehicles should be built and delivered within roughly two to six weeks. The company plans to send invites in waves rather than all at once.

Electrek noted that early access will hinge mostly on reservation timing and how close a buyer is to a Rivian Service + Demo Center. It also said some existing R1 owners could get their deliveries quicker, while customers with leases about to end may have delivery dates lined up with that schedule.

June 9 is also when members of the public can finally start seeing and driving the R2 in person. Demo vehicles are expected to begin showing up at Rivian Spaces that day, but drive bookings will not open beforehand.

The R2 is expected to be a major product for Rivian because it opens the brand to a wider audience than the larger, pricier R1T and R1S.

Rivian advised reservation holders to make sure their email is correct and to watch their spam folders.

Rivian said production timing will depend in part on which version customers order, with early builds focused on the Launch Package before other trims follow.

Whether you opt for Rivian or another EV brand, those who switch to all-electric driving can see significant savings by dodging high prices at the pump and reduced maintenance costs.

Charging an EV at home can save drivers hundreds of dollars per year compared to relying on public chargers. Homeowners interested in faster charging can get free instant estimates for Level 2 charger installation through Qmerit.

Pairing an EV with rooftop solar can cut costs even further, since generating your own electricity is often cheaper than charging from the grid. If you're curious about solar, EnergySage's tools can help you compare competitive quotes from vetted installers and potentially save up to $10,000 on solar installation costs.

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