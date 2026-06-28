Rivian R2's shape-shifting scroll wheels steal the show at ACT Expo

"Really a make it or break it moment for Rivian."

Rivian's upcoming R2 carries much of the R1S's visual identity, but with simplified, smaller SUV hardware, while still feeling advanced.

At ACT Expo, that approach came through in Rivian's focus on the R2's footprint, utility, and steering-wheel scroll wheels whose detents and resistance can change depending on what the driver is controlling.

What happened?

In a new ACT Expo walkaround, Munro Live "finally got to see the Rivian R2 up close," and reported that the launch-edition R2 is targeting about 330 miles of range from an estimated 87- to 89-kilowatt-hour usable pack, along with a 3.5-second 0-60 mph time and just over 650 horsepower.

Sam Anderson, Rivian's fleet sales customer success manager, described the R2's new motors as "Smaller and more powerful, more efficient. You know, an evolution in every way."

The R2 keeps familiar Rivian cues such as halo lighting and an upright, boxy profile, while also introducing a rear-mounted charge port, a large frunk with a simpler parts count, and a lower dashboard intended to improve outward visibility.

One commenter wrote, "I do like those scroll wheels (both their dual-side access and the 'detent' variability). Really a make it or break it moment for Rivian."

Why does it matter?

Rivian appears to be trying to bring its design language and premium feel to a more accessible part of the market without stripping away the features drivers actually use.

One commenter put it simply: "Wow, the R2 is really amazing. We test drove the R1 and it was nice but really too big."

Electric vehicles can save drivers money on fuel compared with gas-powered cars, and they generally require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

If Rivian can pair those lower day-to-day ownership costs with a right-sized SUV, the R2 could appeal to families seeking practicality, tech, and lower operating costs in a single vehicle.

What's being done?

Rivian's cost-cutting on the R2 seems to focus on simplification. Anderson highlighted changes such as using gas struts instead of a powered frunk mechanism, reducing the number of fasteners, and switching to a simpler center-console layout as ways to lower expense without making the SUV seem stripped down.

Even with those savings, the cabin still appears to keep stitched materials, heated and ventilated seats, flexible storage, and the software-defined "halo haptic" wheels that can vary their resistance and scrolling feel depending on the task. That approach could make screen-heavy controls easier to use without forcing drivers to dig through menus.

Charging an EV at home is usually cheaper, and overnight charging is more convenient than relying on public chargers. Qmerit can help you get a Level 2 charger installed at your home by getting you free, instant quotes.

If you're still weighing the switch, you can click this link and learn how to make your next car an EV.

The broader message around the R2 is that Rivian wants efficiency gains to show up throughout the vehicle. As Anderson put it, the new motors are "Smaller and more powerful, more efficient," and "that's the common theme you'll find in throughout the entire R2."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.