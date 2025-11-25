Researchers make incredible breakthrough using material from old cars: 'An unheard-of pace of innovation'

Car companies have been on a mission: make cars lighter. Lighter means more efficient, which is great for our wallets and the planet. Less fuel burned means less air pollution.

Modern cars are made partially from aluminum to make them lighter. But this has created a looming problem: what do we do with all that metal when these cars get old? A new kind of recycled aluminum alloy called RidgeAlloy might just be the fix we need.

So, what's the catch with recycling it?

Old aluminum from cars is a mess. The numbers, laid out in an Oak Ridge National Laboratory report, are pretty staggering. By the early 2030s, the report stated that we'll have a flood of up to 350,000 tons of this scrap a year in North America.

The shredding process mixes in impurities like iron, which makes the metal weak and brittle. You just can't build safe, new car parts out of it.

As Alex Plotkowski, a group leader at ORNL, said in the lab's report, you can't use it for "higher value, structurally sound body applications."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

A team at the laboratory decided to tackle this problem head-on with RidgeAlloy. It was designed to be tough enough to handle all that junk without falling apart. And they did it at great speed, going from an idea to a full-scale working part in only 15 months.

It was, as lab program director Allen Haynes put it, "an unheard-of pace of innovation in developing complex structural alloys."

The payoff could be enormous. For one, it's a game-changer for energy use.

"Using remelted scrap instead of primary aluminum is estimated to result in up to 95% reduction in the energy needed for processing a part," explained Amit Shyam, who leads the lab's Alloy Behavior and Design Group.

Being able to recycle more metal instead of mining for new metal reduces costs and the pollution and impacts of mining. It also means we can finally build a strong, domestic supply chain for a critical material. We could turn our own waste into something valuable.

This kind of smart thinking with materials is happening elsewhere too. It's the secret behind Tesla's "gigacasting" process, which uses a special alloy to form a car's entire underbody at once. Another group created a heat-resistant alloy tough enough for hydrogen engines.

And it's bigger than just aluminum. Researchers are even figuring out how to recycle steel better by using electricity to pull out impurities.

Finding ways to solve our industrial waste problems is a huge deal.

Our planet is already dealing with an incredible amount of pollution. One study stated that an estimated 170 trillion pieces of plastic are swimming in our oceans.

The energy saved with breakthroughs such as at ORNL also helps cut down on other heat-trapping pollution. It's proof that big factory solutions and simple plastic-free choices at home are both part of the answer.

The team behind RidgeAlloy knows it could be just the beginning. The same technology could one day be used in aerospace or to build farm equipment. It's a powerful reminder that sometimes, our biggest problems are just waiting for a new idea to come along and turn them into a solution.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.