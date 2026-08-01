Global rice losses may be nearly twice as severe as models suggest, new research finds

High temperatures accounted for more than half of the total yield change.

Rising temperatures could take a much bigger bite out of one of the world's most important food crops than experts had previously thought.

New research suggests rice losses linked to warming may be nearly twice as severe as many crop models have estimated, raising fresh concerns for the communities that depend on it most.

What's happening?

Drawing on field evidence, researchers estimated that every 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming could cut global rice yields by 8.1%, rather than the 3.8% decline projected by several major crop models, according to Phys.org.

Per Phys.org, the study was led by the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research and included the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. The team compared 214 field-warming observations with seven crop models and found that a key difference was how extreme heat is represented.

The field experiments indicated that exposure above 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) was the leading cause of yield declines. Phys.org reported that at more than 70% of observed sites, high temperatures accounted for more than half of the total yield change.

Lead author Yiwei Jian of the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research said, "The discrepancy between the observations and models appears to arise mainly because many current crop models don't yet capture heat damage in rice's reproductive stages well. Observations in the study show this is exactly when rice is particularly vulnerable to extreme heat, as panicles and grains develop."

Why does it matter?

Because rice feeds more than half the global population, undercounting likely losses could affect grocery prices, farmer earnings, and food security planning. If the danger is larger than many forecasts suggested, governments and growers won't be prepared for such a disruption.

The biggest upward revisions are located in South and Southeast Asia, Phys.org said. For Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, the estimated yield loss rises from 2.1% to 6.6%. For Thailand, the Philippines, and Myanmar, it increases from 3.7% to 7.7%.

What's being done?

The findings suggest adaptation efforts may be most useful if they focus on the reproductive stage, when rice is especially vulnerable to heat. One of the clearest responses is to develop and expand the use of heat-tolerant rice varieties.

The researchers also pointed to shifting planting dates so sensitive growth periods avoid the hottest days, improving irrigation to ease heat stress, and strengthening soil quality to help plants withstand harsher conditions.

Policies and investments that help farmers modernize irrigation, access better seed varieties, and strengthen local food systems can help protect household budgets as well as harvests.

The team said these estimates are designed to isolate the effect of temperature, not to serve as a full prediction of future rice production.

"This is a really significant jump for the models and emphasizes the role of heat extremes in projected losses, not just average temperatures," Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research scientist Christoph Müller said. "This intuitively makes sense—when we check the weather in summer to know how to cope with heat, we're looking for the daily high, not the average temperature."

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