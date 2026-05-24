'We will fight until the end': Pennsylvania township erupts over $5 billion data center plan

"We have chosen to pay extra taxes to keep this land agricultural."

A proposed data center expected to cost more than $5 billion ran into intense resistance Thursday night in rural Pennsylvania, where residents packed a town hall meeting and delivered a clear message: They do not want their farmland and community identity sacrificed for a largely undefinedlarglargely undefined mega-project.

What happened?

During a three-hour informational session at Bangor Area Middle School, residents of Lower Mount Bethel Township voiced overwhelming opposition to the proposed Lower Mount Bethel Tech Center, according to WFMZ-TV. The event was organized by the project's major stakeholders, including Peron Development and J.G. Petrucci Co., rather than township leaders.

Large turnout for tonight's town hall meeting at Bangor Area Middle School on a proposed data center in Lower Mount Bethel Township. Check back for full coverage at https://t.co/nGQSikwIg5 via @BWMyszkowski pic.twitter.com/0vKWFFHrIR — The Morning Call (@mcall) April 9, 2026

Developers described the proposal as a 1.2-gigawatt data center planned for a 450-acre site, with a projected cost exceeding $5 billion. They said the project could generate 500 full-time jobs, hundreds of construction positions, and about $7 million to $8 million in annual tax revenue for the township.

Still, major questions remain unanswered. Developers did not explain how many buildings the campus would include, how large those structures would be, or how they would be laid out across the property. There is also no confirmed end-user for the facility.

That lack of clarity did little to ease concerns. According to the source report, about three dozen people spoke during public comment, and none backed the proposal. Others shouted from their seats, underscoring how deep and organized the opposition has become.

Why does it matter?

The dispute is about more than a single development plan. For many residents, it is a question of whether a rural community gets to remain rural, and whether land long treated as agricultural space can suddenly be labeled "underutilized" simply because a developer sees a more lucrative opportunity.

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That question carries real consequences for daily life. A project of this size could permanently alter the township's landscape, tax priorities, and overall character. Even with promises of jobs and new revenue, residents made clear they are not convinced those benefits justify the loss of farmland and local control.

It also reflects a broader issue facing communities confronted with major industrial proposals: Residents are often asked to evaluate sweeping change before basic details are established. In this case, people were being asked to consider a 1.2-gigawatt project without knowing what the full buildout would look like or who would occupy the site.

What's being done?

For now, residents are doing the most immediate thing available: showing up, speaking out, and making their opposition impossible to dismiss. Thursday's turnout showed that this is not a quiet concern held by only a few neighbors.

Attendees also used the meeting to challenge how the project was being framed. Several speakers rejected the idea that farmland is empty land waiting for a more profitable use, arguing instead that agriculture is already a meaningful and deliberate use of the property.

For communities facing similar proposals, the meeting offered a practical playbook: attend public sessions, ask direct questions about scale and end use, demand specifics about tax claims and land impacts, and document what is at stake locally before decisions are made.

Whether the project moves forward or not, residents made it clear they intend to keep pressure on developers and decision-makers. That kind of sustained scrutiny can matter, especially when a proposal is still missing key details.

"We have chosen to pay extra taxes to keep this land agricultural," resident Marge Holmes said, according to WFMZ-TV. "We do not want to be Bethlehem. We do not want to be Forks Township. We want to maintain what we have."

Another resident added: "We will fight until the end."

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