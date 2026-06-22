Rescued pit bull missing parts of both hind legs stuns owners with first jump after prosthetic fitting

"It can make a huge difference in an animal's life and is incredibly rewarding."

A TikTok clip of Betty, a rescued pit bull, is winning over viewers by showing her first moments with a prosthetic leg, including an unexpected jump that amazed her family.

What happened?

After Betty entered Queens Animal Care as a stray puppy found by police in Queens, New York, Every Last One Rescue placed her with foster volunteers Sophia Cianfrani and Leif Soederberg, Newsweek reported. The couple, who had already fostered several dogs through the rescue, later chose to adopt her.

Betty is missing the paw on her right rear leg and part of her left rear leg below the ankle. Soederberg told Newsweek that she was "most likely not born like this" because of scarring, which led vets to suspect a traumatic injury.

Even with those challenges, Betty adapted well. Soederberg said she learned to handle walks, stairs, and even trips to the park.

The clip on Betty's account (@bettyandherboots) shows her testing the prosthetic for the first time. The post described her reaction as "pure joy," and Soederberg said the most surprising moment came when she jumped up after spotting him.

"We hadn't seen Betty jump before," he told Newsweek. "We never expected that kind of mobility, especially with it being her first time in the prosthetic leg."

Why does it matter?

Betty's video also shows how adaptive devices can improve quality of life for pets with disabilities, helping reduce strain on the rest of their bodies and potentially preventing future health problems.

Soederberg told Newsweek that Betty puts most of her weight on one leg and uses the other mainly for balance, which is why he and Cianfrani went to a specialist at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. Their concern, he said, was her future health, "especially her back and hips, if she only relied on one leg."

Betty's family used the moment to thank Every Last One Rescue and remind animal lovers that shelters remain overwhelmed.

"Please consider volunteering and fostering," Soederberg said. "It can make a huge difference in an animal's life and is incredibly rewarding. You might meet your best friend along the way."

What are people saying?

The video drew thousands of likes.

One commenter wrote, "She was so excited to use her leg."

Another added, "She was probably always jumping in her own mind. I'm so happy for her!"

A third person wrote, "Beautiful! She is SO happy!" Betty's owners responded, "We have never seen her jump and get all her paws off the ground!!! It was amazing."

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