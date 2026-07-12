Rescue kitten's oversized head sparked fears of hydrocephalus, but tests found an abscess

Some said he looked like a beluga whale or the animated character Megamind.

What first looked like a potentially devastating condition in a rescue kitten turned out to be something far less dire: a treatable abscess rather than the more feared diagnosis some animal lovers expected.

According to Parade Pets, the small gray kitten was being examined at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, where staff watched him wobble on the table as they tried to determine the cause of the swelling.

What happened?

Sydney Mollentine, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, shared the kitten's case on TikTok. In the video, the young cat appeared unsteady, with a prominent, dome-like swelling on his forehead that partly covered his eyes, though he still looked alert and eager to eat.

Staff ran multiple tests, including blood work, fluid scans, and X-rays, Parade Pets reported. One concern was hydrocephalus, a neurological condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.

The results, however, pointed to a different, more manageable problem: the swelling was an abscess, and it could be managed with a simple drainage procedure.

People following the kitten's story quickly became attached, and as Parade Pets noted, some said he looked like a beluga whale or the animated character Megamind. The nickname Megamind ended up staying with him.

Why does it matter?

An animal that appears to have a devastating disorder may actually be dealing with a treatable medical issue if trained staff can intervene quickly and perform the proper tests.

For shelters, rescuers, and anyone who has found a stray or medically fragile animal, early veterinary care can mean the difference between a grim prognosis and a manageable recovery.

Beyond facilitating adoptions, local humane societies often take on urgent medical evaluations for vulnerable animals that might otherwise go without treatment.

What's being done?

After the initial testing, staff proceeded to drain the abscess, and the kitten began improving once the fluid and pressure were addressed.

A later update showed Megamind recovering more comfortably. As Parade Pets recounted, he eventually ate, purred, and curled up for a nap in his kennel, all of which were encouraging signs.

"He's going to be just fine," Mollentine shared. "His skin is a little baggy, there's still a little bit of fluid leaking — that's totally normal."

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