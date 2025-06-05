Engineer debunks misleading claim about nuclear waste: 'Sadly, fear tends to stop this progress'

It is possible and beneficial to reuse nuclear fuel instead of letting it go to waste or mining more uranium.

Kaylee Cunningham, aka Ms. Nuclear Energy (@cunningham.kaylee) on TikTok, responded to a social media comment to debunk the myth that nothing can be done with nuclear waste.

"We can actually reuse nuclear fuel," Kaylee said. "We call it 'reprocessing.'"

Kaylee has bachelor's and master's degrees in nuclear engineering and is pursuing her doctorate in materials science and engineering.

In her video, she explained that even after five years of use inside a reactor, nuclear fuel keeps 90% of its potential energy. Reprocessing nuclear fuel may involve sending it to fabrication or returning it to a reactor.

Kaylee shared that France has been reprocessing nuclear fuel since the mid-1960s. However, the U.S. doesn't do so for political reasons and because it's cheaper to mine for more uranium to make new fuel.

Kaylee's brief lesson on nuclear fuel reprocessing is insightful because it proves wrong the assumption that nuclear fuel is wasteful. Many commonly believed myths surrounding nuclear energy incite distrust due to misinformation and fear.

In fact, nuclear power is one of the promising sources of clean energy on our planet.

Nuclear power is a low-carbon energy source that doesn't release harmful pollution into the air like oil, gas, and coal. It can provide a reliable, continuous electricity supply without exacerbating our planet's steady overheating.

Many scientists believe nuclear power could be the key to transitioning away from dirty energy sources and toward sustainable energy for a cleaner, greener future. Research is advancing to make nuclear waste safer and minimize the risks to encourage widespread adoption.

Learning the truth about critical climate issues can help you stop the spread of false information and educate others about clean energy solutions.

Kaylee's TikTok account is a popular source for people to learn about nuclear energy in an understandable way.

One user commented on her video, "Let's be honest, nuclear-power is the cleanest, most sustainable energy we can have."

"Sadly, fear tends to stop this progress," another TikToker wrote. "Our professor was pushing nuclear 30+ years ago."

"Excellent explanation!" someone else said.

