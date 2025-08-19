Company deploys innovative, maze-like system to tackle growing waste crisis: 'The essential materials of the future'

"We are advancing circularity as a cornerstone of our responsible transformation."

ReOil's "nutshell" diagram describing its amazing process to recycle old plastic brings to mind the popular board game Mouse Trap.

Inside the Austrian plant, commonly used plastics are broken down into flakes and routed to a melter. Dilutants enter the scene — a maze that includes evaporation, condensation, and a filter — per developer OMV's website. It's all mapped out with lines and arrows, sans a chunk of cheese at the end.

But the ReOil reward is far better for the planet. That's because the plant is planned to annually turn more than 17,600 tons of would-be-trash plastic into reusable new substances, all while reducing fossil fuel use, according to the company.

"We are advancing circularity as a cornerstone of our responsible transformation," OMV CEO Alfred Stern said in a news release.

The company works with plastics that are hard for standard mechanical recycling to handle, removing them from the wastestream. The items are chemically turned into pyrolysis oil. Information published by ScienceDirect described the oil as being rich in organic compounds and a suitable raw material for chemicals and other products.

ReOil purifies and refines it, ultimately making monomers, which are building blocks for plastics. Those are sent to partners who make new products with them, according to the company.

Crucially, the process cuts back on the use of dirty fuels.

"Plastics produced from chemically recycled products have the same quality and purity as those produced from fossil resources. That means they can be used in a wide range of applications, including products with high safety requirements like food packaging or medical equipment — all while reducing the use of fossil fuels," per the website.

Humans produce nearly 386 million tons of plastic waste each year, but only about 9% is recycled, according to the World Economic Forum and the United Nations. The World Wildlife Fund added that it takes most plastics decades to centuries to break down, leaving troublesome microplastics, which leach into water, soil, animal droppings, and human bloodstreams.

Scientists are still researching how the tiny particles are impacting animal and human health. Harvard Medicine reported that inflammation, lung, liver, and other medical concerns are among the ailments being researched.

University of Pittsburgh experts are also studying how to use pyrolysis to chemically break down stubborn plastics. As an example of other solutions, a Texas A&M team is developing a biodegradable alternative that is, astoundingly, made from fly carcasses.

The work is important, as plastic waste is expected to triple by 2060, per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Anyone can help at home with some simple hacks. Staying informed about plastic recycling options in your community and taking your reusable refuse there is a big win. Ditching common throwaway items such as plastic bottles and utensils can provide you with better, reusable products that save you money in the long run.

For ReOil's part, the company touts a circular process across much of its business plan, including reusing waste heat from plants. The company plans to deploy the ReOil method at scale.

"The essential materials of the future need to become more sustainable and circular," Stern said in the release.

