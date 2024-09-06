Solar company to deploy state-of-the-art project at state park districts — and it won't cost taxpayers a thing

"An opportunity for visitors to learn how clean energy can be seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives."

A renewable energy company is making solar energy possible in three park districts in Illinois without putting the burden of the cost on residents.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, DSD Renewables partnered with General Energy Corporation to install rooftop solar projects in Elmhurst Park District, Sycamore Park District, and Urbana Park District.

The Sycamore Park District project is for the community center and started construction in June 2024. It is expected to be operational by fall 2024 and is estimated to produce 397.2 megawatt-hours annually.

The Elmhurst Park District project will begin construction in September 2024. It is estimated to be operational by summer 2025 and produce 793.5 megawatt-hours annually.

Lastly, the Urbana Park District project hasn't started construction yet and was contracted in June 2024. It's expected to be operational by the end of 2025 and produce 594.8 megawatt-hours annually for the planning and operational building and the health and wellness building.

Tony Jaswal, vice president of General Energy, said, "The installations for Elmhurst, Sycamore, and Urbana park districts will have zero upfront cost, providing the districts with the immediate benefits of renewable energy while hedging against future energy costs, allowing them to focus on serving their communities."

These projects will significantly impact the community because, according to Encore Renewable Energy, solar benefits public health by not producing polluting gases, offsetting toxic gases released by cars and buses, and reducing the need for plants that produce harmful gases. Solar energy can also be more resilient during extreme weather events.

Other significant projects are sprouting elsewhere in the U.S., too. For example, in Towaoc, Colorado, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe proposed a solar farm spanning 4,000 acres. It's expected to begin construction in late 2024 and be operational in 2026.

You can also switch to solar panels and save money. You can look into solar community programs or install your own solar panels.

Katherine Lillydahl, senior account executive for DSD's Developer Network, said, "These projects present an opportunity for visitors to learn how clean energy can be seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives."

