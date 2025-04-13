Power company employee challenges widespread myth about energy solutions: 'The thought of people buying into the idea … is laughable'

"It's still a very new concept. The planet needs it, so we need to keep working on it."

Thanks to the progress of technology, solar and wind now account for 20% of all energy generation capacity in the United States. With the proven effectiveness of "green" energy sources, the popularity of renewable energy has soared.

An employee at a power company took to Reddit to share their qualms about renewable energy.

The original poster stated in the post: "The idea of solar and wind for large-scale production is not feasible. … The thought of people buying into the idea of wind and solar to achieve any climate goal is laughable."

The uptick in renewable energy implementation comes partially in response to the dire effects of gas or coal-fired generators, which release pollutants and contribute to planetary heating. These effects harm the public by damaging air quality, causing health issues from asthma exacerbation to sickness and death.

According to the World Resources Institute, "generating 35% of electricity using wind and solar in the western U.S. would reduce CO2 emissions by 25%-45%." By lowering carbon dioxide pollution, these negative effects on our planet and health can be lessened.

While renewable energy has worthy goals, it is a newer form of energy. The issues raised, such as those by the OP, typically point to the unreliability of natural resources. As green energy sources rely on the environment they are in to thrive, technological advances and manpower can offset the variables affecting wind or solar power. Necessary adjustments can be made through operational practices and forecasting, and the energy can also be stored for future use.

Another common pushback against green energy is the upfront cost, such as installing solar panels on your home. While the initial cost can be higher, the maintenance is minimal compared to gas energy, and the energy source, which exists naturally, cannot run out.

The renewable energy path continues to expand with countries across the globe implementing it. In 2023, clean power sources set a record 44% share in Europe, and air pollution and generation from dirty energy sources decreased by 19%.

One comment on the post politely disagreed about renewable energy, saying: "It just needs to be used efficiently."

Another stated: "Just because renewable energy methods still have issues does not mean you throw the baby out with the bathwater. It's still a very new concept. The planet needs it, so we need to keep working on it."

