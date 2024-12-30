Government regulator approves new multibillion-dollar 'electricity superhighway' — here's how it could impact energy

New energy solutions such as this bring affordable power to residents.

The government energy regulator for Great Britain approved a 122-mile electricity cable to run from Scotland to England.

As the BBC reported, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets approved the multibillion-pound cable to transport renewable electricity between Torness in East Lothian, Scotland, and Hawthorn Pit near Murton, County Durham.

In August, the regulator approved the Eastern Green Link 2 between Aberdeenshire and North Yorkshire.

The BBC described the new cable as an "electricity superhighway" capable of carrying power in both directions, though most power will flow from Scotland.

It is a joint project between the National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Energy Networks, estimated to cost €2.5 billion ($2.6 billion).

OFGEM hopes to upgrade the energy system at a minimal cost to customers and identified savings of over €43 million (over $44.7 million) from project costs.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Additionally, communities in Scotland and Northeast England that host the energy infrastructure will gain from a £7.9 million ($8.2 million) social value and community benefit fund, according to OFGEM.

This cable project is significant because it advances Scotland's and England's transition to clean energy.

According to OFGEM, it will "boost energy security, cut bills, and hit government green targets."

🗣️ Do you think our power grid needs to be upgraded?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Energy solutions such as this bring affordable power to residents. Electrical cabling projects, including the Australia-Asia PowerLink, feature solar energy and underwater cabling to boost economies and sustainably meet consumer electricity needs.

Underwater cables help pave the way for a cleaner energy future by reducing pollution from burning dirty energy fuels such as oil and gas. They cut our reliance on the dirty energy industry and stimulate local economies by creating job opportunities during construction and operations.

On a smaller yet still significant scale, you can reduce your household energy savings and reduce your contribution to pollution and energy waste by upgrading the electrical wiring in your home.

The renewable electricity cabling project between Scotland and England will run under land and sea. Construction will begin in spring, and offshore work will start in summer.

"It means customers can reap the benefits of abundant homegrown wind faster while also being increasingly shielded from volatile imported gas prices," OFGEM director of major projects Beatrice Filkin said.

On a post about the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), one social media user commented, "Renewable energy is the way forward for the UK, and this project will make a huge impact."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.