Startup gets massive funding boost that could revolutionize how we generate energy: 'Really wanted to simplify'

Renaissance Fusion has secured €32 million to transform the complex world of fusion energy with its innovative stellarator design, according to TechCrunch. The French startup is looking to tackle one of clean energy's biggest challenges: making fusion reactors simpler, cheaper, and more practical for real-world power generation.

The startup simplifies the famously complex stellarator fusion reactor by combining proven concepts in a novel way. Renaissance Fusion's design features segmented tubes coated with high-temperature superconducting magnets, creating a polygon-shaped reactor that controls superheated plasma more efficiently than traditional approaches.

"I really wanted to simplify these to the bare minimum," explains Francesco Volpe, founder and chief technology officer of Renaissance Fusion, who has studied fusion for decades.

While scientists have recently achieved net-positive energy output with fusion, the focus now shifts to making reactors economically viable. Renaissance Fusion addresses this by laser-etching precise patterns into flat HTS "carpets" that wrap around reactor tubes. This technique creates the complex magnetic fields needed to stabilize plasma without requiring expensive, hard-to-manufacture 3D magnets.

The reactor incorporates liquid lithium to protect the walls from neutron bombardment, breed additional fuel, and transfer heat for power generation — a multifunctional approach that maximizes efficiency while minimizing complexity.

The €32 million Series A1 round was led by Crédit Mutuel Impact's Environmental and Solidarity Revolution Fund, with participation from Lowercarbon Capital. The Grenoble-based company plans to produce HTS carpets in coming months, with a functioning demonstrator ready by late 2026. Its goal matches that of other industry leaders: a complete stellarator fusion reactor by the early 2030s.

Renaissance Fusion's innovative stellarator design could help to provide a reliable, abundant clean energy source to dramatically reduce electricity costs for homes and businesses. Cities adopting fusion power would benefit from stable energy grids without the price volatility of dirty fuels, while companies could secure predictable long-term energy costs.

Cleaner air means healthier communities and reduced health care expenses. With fusion's potential to produce enormous amounts of clean electricity from minimal fuel, we may be witnessing a revolutionary energy solution that addresses both environmental concerns and economic needs.

