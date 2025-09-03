Researchers develop game-changing tech that could revolutionize construction industry: 'A groundbreaking tool'

Relocatable modular buildings are premade structures that are eventually transported and assembled in their final location.

While RMBs offer an alternative, more sustainable building method compared to conventional on-site construction processes, challenges still exist with relocating them.

That's where a team of researchers in South Korea comes in. Associate Professor Yonghan Ahn from the School of Architecture & Architectural Engineering at Hanyang University ERICA in South Korea has developed an innovative solution for improving the management and relocation of RMBs.

The study, published in the journal Automation in Construction, details a "digital twin framework" that supports and optimizes RMBs.

"Digital twin technology is a groundbreaking tool that offers a digital replica of physical assets, integrating real-time data, predictive analysis, and decision-making abilities," Professor Ahn said.

"Although digital twins are gaining popularity in other fields, their use in modular construction remains limited. We introduce a novel digital twin-enabled facility management system tailored specifically for RMBs."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The researchers put the framework to the test with a case study in South Korea, which applied the framework to a relocatable modular school system. Both management efficiency and relocation decision-making were improved as a result of the DT-FMS.

RMBs support the circular economy, promoting a more sustainable form of construction. By improving the management framework for RMBs, the researchers are helping ensure RMBs are reused and repurposed in the most efficient and effective way possible.

RMBs ultimately extend the life of buildings, which decreases the demand for new construction materials. This not only minimizes waste and conserves resources, but it also saves money.

"Our research highlights the important role of digital twins in promoting a circular economy by enabling the reuse, reconfiguration, and optimal relocation of modular units, thereby minimizing waste and maximizing value throughout repeating project cycles," Dr. Dennis Nguyen from Hanyang University added.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.