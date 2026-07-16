Australian redclaw crayfish could invade Botswana's Okavango Delta within 10 years

"We were just picking up crayfish as we walked. It was insane."

Botswana's Okavango Delta may soon face pressure from redclaw crayfish, an invasive Australian species already spreading through rivers across southern Africa.

Based on the pace recorded so far, researchers say the species could reach the Okavango within about 10 years, raising concerns for fisheries, food security, and fragile ecosystems that many communities rely on.

What's happening?

Cherax quadricarinatus is native to northern Australia and Papua New Guinea and was introduced to southern Africa for aquaculture around 1993.

As Daily Maverick reported, some crayfish likely escaped from failed aquaculture projects in Eswatini, entered connected waterways, and then spread through the wider Inkomati River system.

Researchers say the species generally advances about 3.7 miles, or 6 kilometers, per year, though flooding has moved it as much as 30.4 miles, or 49 kilometers, downstream in a single year. Dr. Josie South, an associate professor at the University of Leeds, said that trajectory could bring the crayfish to the Okavango Delta in about 10 years.

After eight years studying crayfish invasions, South said a 2019 expedition in Zambia's upper Zambezi basin showed her team how quickly conditions can change once the species becomes established.

Dr. Dumisani Khosa, a freshwater ecologist with South African National Parks in Kruger National Park, said the animals are especially destructive because "they are aggressive predators that consume everything from aquatic plants and snails to fish eggs and juvenile fish."

Why does it matter?

Because Africa has no native freshwater crayfish, local ecosystems did not develop alongside a species like this. Researchers say that this leaves the redclaw crayfish with few natural predators and helps it outcompete or prey on native wildlife.

Khosa said native fish such as tilapia and yellowfish may already be under strain in some places, since their eggs and young are especially vulnerable to these predators.

Researchers say the financial damage is also being felt directly by local communities. Dr. Moses Chibesa, a lecturer at the Copperbelt University in Zambia, said, "The major concern is the crayfish eating fish caught in nets and damaging fishing gear."

South estimated losses at about $500,000 a year on the Zimbabwean side of Lake Kariba and roughly $250,000 annually for fishers in Zambia's Barotse floodplain.

The species may pose health concerns too: researchers found elevated heavy metal contamination in crayfish from the Pongolo floodplains.

What's being done?

Experts say eliminating the crayfish across large African river systems is no longer realistic, so efforts are now focused on slowing its expansion and reducing numbers in the most heavily invaded areas.

South has called for research into a host-specific virus designed to disable the crayfish's reproductive genes without harming native wildlife, though she said such a tool is likely still at least a decade away from practical use.

In the near term, Dr. Matthew Burnett, principal scientist at the Institute of Natural Resources, supports "community-enhanced alien species control," which would involve local fisherfolk in removing crayfish and could also provide income from invaded waterways.

South, though, is wary of turning the species into a market commodity, warning that profitability could encourage people to intentionally introduce it into new waters.

Authorities have already intercepted live crayfish that were being transported toward Botswana, Malawi, and South Africa.

A similar red-clawed crayfish invasion is already reshaping Zambia's Kafue River, where scientists have raised alarms about the species' spread through a critical drinking-water source.

South recalled, "We were just picking up crayfish as we walked. It was insane."

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