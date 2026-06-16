Red Bank bans AI data centers, becomes first N.J. town to call for a statewide halt

"We know this issue doesn't stop at our borders."

Red Bank, New Jersey, moved beyond a local zoning dispute and into the wider fight over artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The borough barred AI data centers within town limits and also urged the state to halt new large-scale facilities.

The decision could serve as a template for other towns looking to protect residents from growing electricity, water, and noise pressures while state officials decide how — or whether — this fast-expanding industry should continue to grow.

What happened?

According to Insider NJ, Thursday night's meeting produced two major actions, with both passed unanimously.

Red Bank's council changed the borough's planning and development laws to prohibit AI data centers, and it also approved an "AI Accountability Proclamation" asking the state to stop approving new large-scale data centers until stricter statewide rules are adopted.

By doing so, Red Bank became the first municipality in New Jersey to ask for a statewide moratorium.

Its resolution calls for public reporting on electricity and water consumption, tighter limits on where data centers may be built, protections against noise and pollution from backup generators, and worker safeguards and workforce development measures as AI reshapes the labor market.

"We're banning data centers to protect the Red Bank community," Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano said, per Insider NJ. "But we know this issue doesn't stop at our borders, which is why we're urging Governor Sherrill and state lawmakers to pause new data centers statewide until we have real safeguards in place."

Why does it matter?

The goal is to prevent residents from bearing the downsides of these facilities, whether through higher utility bills, increased strain on water systems, or a decline in neighborhood quality of life.

Similar worries have been surfacing across the country as the AI boom fuels the construction of more warehouse-like buildings filled with energy-hungry servers.

Another element of the fight is whether communities should wait for pollution and cost impacts to show up before acting.

Red Bank Mayor Billy Portman said, "While there are benefits to AI, the environmental and financial burdens of data centers are landing on the backs of New Jersey residents."

People who oppose bans like this often argue that data centers can create jobs, generate tax revenue, and provide the digital infrastructure modern life depends on.

Red Bank, however, is seeking stricter siting standards, public reporting on resource use, stronger labor protections, and operating requirements to reduce noise and promote more responsible water use.

What are people saying?

The grassroots climate group CRAN was among those helping lead the effort.

Per Insider NJ, its executive director, Ben Dziobek, said, "Red Bank is setting the standard for other towns to follow."

Councilwoman Kristina Bonatakis put it even more bluntly: "Data centers to power artificial intelligence and crypto mining are not the kind of economic development New Jersey needs."

Councilmember Nancy Facey-Blackwood said, "This resolution is about making sure that before we invite this kind of development, we have the rules in place to protect the people who live here."

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