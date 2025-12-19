Scientists make breakthrough discovery that could transform trash into building blocks for anti-cancer medication: 'We are excited'

Fresh research is showing how plastic waste could be recycled to make life-saving medication.



The study examined a method of using chemicals to break down polyethylene terephthalate, or PET. PET is the most common plastic in the home, used in both containers and clothing.



This process creates ethyl-4-(hydroxymethyl) benzoate, or EHMB. EHMB was found by researchers to be useful in creating recyclable polyester, blood clot medication, insecticide, and anticancer drug Imatinib.



"We are excited by this discovery, which reimagines PET waste as a promising new feedstock for generating high-value APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and agrochemicals," said report author Amit Kumar in a University of St. Andrews press release.



"Although chemical recycling is a key strategy for building a circular economy, many current technologies lack strong economic feasibility," Kumar added.



Plastic has been notoriously difficult to recycle, so every technological breakthrough on this front stands to make a big difference. By upcycling plastic waste and creating a circular economy, it can help to keep it from entering landfills.



Plastic waste poses a significant ecosystem challenge for animals on land.



Reducing plastic use is the next best thing for reducing the negative side effects of its use. After all, these great technologies still depend on adoption.



Researchers were optimistic about the supply chain ramifications of recycling plastic for medical purposes.



"Pharmaceutical manufacturing generates substantial amounts of waste per kilogram of product, highlighting the urgent need for innovative sustainable chemical processes and raw materials with reduced environmental footprints," said co-author Benjamin Kühne.

