Researchers discover lucrative solution for millions of used EV batteries: 'Already purified'

Most of the lithium in our devices isn't gone when they stop working. Phones, laptops, home energy storage systems, and even electric vehicles often retire long before their batteries are truly spent. New research from Edith Cowan University shows that these "used" batteries are a hidden resource and can offer a second life for lithium, as relayed by Tech Xplore.

"By recycling these batteries, you can access not only the remaining lithium — which has already purified to near 99% — but you can also retrieve the nickel and the cobalt from these batteries," said Asad Ali, first author of the study.

Lithium-ion batteries typically use only about 20% of their total capacity before being discarded. That means most of the material remains locked away in old devices, creating an enormous untapped supply.

Recycling these batteries isn't just about keeping their materials in play. Compared to mining, it dramatically cuts environmental costs. Hydrometallurgical recycling (or battery recycling) reduces carbon pollution by up to 61%, uses 83% less energy, and slashes water consumption by 79%. Mining emits up to 37 tons of CO2 per ton of lithium, while recycled lithium arrives almost ready for use.



"All of the energy, water and emissions are saved from the downstream process," Ali explained.

The economic potential is just as compelling. Recycled lithium could "generate a profit of up to $27.70 per kilogram of lithium recovered," according to Ali, supporting a circular economy that keeps critical resources in play while cutting down on environmental damage.

Dr. Muhammad Azhar, corresponding author of the study, pointed out that as more industries go electric — from mining equipment to city fleets — the number of retired batteries entering the recycling stream will rise, generating both economic and environmental advantages.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Recycling isn't without its hurdles. Battery chemistries keep changing faster than policies and infrastructure can keep up, which makes the process tricky. "There is a definite need for investment into the right infrastructure in order to create this circular economy," said Ph.D. student Sadia Afrin, who helped with the study.

Even with these challenges, the potential payoff is huge. Each recycled battery means less strain on mines, less risk of pollution, and more materials ready for each device or EV — and a reminder that sustainability can start with what's already in our hands.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.