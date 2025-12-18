Experts develop game-changing material that could solve major problem in construction industry: 'True innovation'

"The next stage is to undergo further testing and certification."

Experts on building materials in the United Kingdom have been tinkering with a concrete clinker alternative with promising results.

The 15-month study included funding and expertise from a group of researchers led by the Materials Processing Institute. Building material maker Holcim UK put the plan into action, according to a news release.

The goal of the trial, which concludes this month, is to develop a concrete substitute by replacing new components with recycled fines or ground-up concrete from demolished buildings.

"Recycled concrete fines, which are currently treated as a demolition waste stream, can be processed to partially replace clinker, the most carbon-intensive component in cement manufacturing," Holcim technical innovation manager Danielle Dawson said in the release.

She added that about 20% of clinker could be replaced by the recycled product without impacting production. Clinker is manufactured at high temperatures, making it an energy-sucking and pollution-spewing process.

The Natural Resources Defense Council reported that cement accounts for 90% of concrete's pollution but only around 15% of its mass. The industry is widely reported to produce up to 8% of Earth's carbon dioxide pollution. The planet-warming fumes contain particles that can harm nearly every body organ — and nearly everyone is breathing it, according to the World Health Organization. Risks for heart disease, lung cancer, and pneumonia are among the maladies the agency listed.





That's why experts are working to develop cleaner alternatives such as Ferrock. Others are studying ancient Roman techniques to improve modern processes.

The Holcim release didn't go into great detail on how the team is incorporating recycled materials into its improved mix. But the release said it is "accelerating its plans to scale the innovation," with the intent to incorporate it in cement at a new plant that's set to be operational in late 2026.

"The next stage is to undergo further testing and certification," Dawson said in the statement.

On the concrete front, Holcim's team and its partners consider the demonstration's success as proof that cleaner cement can be made that meets industry standards.

"This trial is a powerful example of industry collaboration that drives true innovation. … This work will unlock new pathways to sustainable construction for the U.K.," Roger Griffiths, from the trade group Mineral Products Association, said in the release.

