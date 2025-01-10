Scientists make remarkable breakthrough with material that could revolutionize the automotive industry: 'Capacities ... the highest in the world'

Korea may not have to rely on China much longer for its core EV components.

Scientists have discovered a material to help them extract critical components needed in electric vehicle batteries.

According to a post on Tech Xplore by South Korea's National Research Council of Science and Technology, the country is dependent on China for its core components for EVs. It imports 95% of the materials needed, such as lithium, nickel, and rare earth metals.

These rare earth metals are "characterized by chemical, electrical, magnetic, and luminescent properties that can be achieved by adding only a small amount." They've become popular in the "renewable energy industries," including EVs.

South Korea may not have to rely on China much longer since the Center for Water Cycle Research at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology has "developed a fiber-based recovery material that can recover rare earth metals such as neodymium and dysprosium with high efficiency," per Tech Xplore.









The material can retrieve rare earth metals used in third-generation permanent magnets. According to the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, "Permanent magnets are materials where the magnetic field is generated by the internal structure of the material itself." They are also critical components for EVs, robotics, and wind power.

KIST researchers, led by Jae-Woo Choi, have developed a fiber material that can extract rare earths, and the acrylic fibers are already used in South Korea.

"The developed fiber material showed adsorption capacities of 468.60 mg/g for neodymium and 435.13 mg/g for dysprosium, the highest in the world," the Tech Xplore post stated.

The fiber material can retrieve rare earth from permanent magnets and industrial wastewater. According to IDR Environmental Services, industrial waste can harm humans and wildlife by polluting waterways, air, and soil.

Retrieving usable materials for EV batteries will not only help produce the vehicles but also reduce waste.

Producing new goods requires a lot of energy, which comes from dirty sources that pollute the planet. Giving materials a second life can reduce pollution.

While this technology is a great way to reuse critical components for EVs and other tech, it's not the only way to cut down on waste. Plastic is a major contributor to waste, and you can choose plastic-free options for the items you use every day.

