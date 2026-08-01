Australia driver pleads guilty after claiming 'huntsman spider' caused reckless driving

"He'll almost definitely be losing his license."

After an Australian driver admitted to a reckless maneuver that nearly caused a head-on crash, he later offered an unusual explanation, saying a huntsman spider had startled him while he was behind the wheel.

What happened?

In admitting the reckless driving, the driver, Sam Charles Uphill, also acknowledged conduct that forced another vehicle off the road to avoid a crash, according to the Northern Daily Leader.

His explanation to police was that a huntsman spider had startled him by crawling out of the dashboard and forcing him to drive in the wrong lane. The other driver involved in the incident captured footage of the near-collision with a dash cam, which police reviewed and led to Uphill's arrest.

According to the Australian Museum, huntsman spiders are massive hunting spiders with leg spans that can reach up to nearly 6 inches.

Despite Uphill's claim about the spider, a judge in the case, Mark Richardson, was quoted by the Northern Daily Leader as saying, "It's a pretty serious offence…he'll almost definitely be losing his license." Uphill will return to court this October and potentially face sentencing.

Why does it matter?

Even a momentary distraction can turn an ordinary drive into a near disaster. Whether the cause is a spider, a phone, spilled coffee, or something else inside the car, the result can be the same when a vehicle drifts or a driver overtakes unsafely.

And as roads, suburbs, and parked vehicles continue to expand into natural habitats, close encounters with animals and insects are becoming more common in everyday spaces.

Cars can provide dark, sheltered hiding places, increasing the chances that a spider appears where a driver least expects it. The BBC has reported on how human activity is increasing contact between people and wild animals, which can lead to fear, conflict, and dangerous snap decisions.

If something suddenly appears in your vehicle while you're driving, like a spider, the safest response is not to swat, swerve, or accelerate. Keep both hands on the wheel, slow down carefully, and pull over only when it is safe to do so.

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