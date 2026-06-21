Minnesota woman shares photo of pale pink ladybug she saved from drowning

"She stuck around a while to use my body as a playground."

A Reddit user's rescue of a tiny beetle became an online mystery after the insect they pulled from the water seemed to be an unlikely sight: a pale pink ladybug.

What happened?

After rescuing a strangely colored lady beetle, one poster turned to Reddit for identification help.

Their r/whatsthisbug post included close-up photos showing a soft pink shell with creamy spots, a look far removed from the red-and-black version many people usually picture.

"Found in Minnesota, US," the original poster wrote. "I saved this little lady from drowning yesterday and she stuck around a while to use my body as a playground."

They added that they had "spent hours researching every type of ladybug and every lookalike beetle," but could not find a species that matched the insect's pattern or color.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"The closest ones are the 20-spotted and 15-spotted ladybugs, but they're just not right," the user wrote. "Not to mention, she's PINK! Very pale pink, but definitely not white or ashy gray."

Reddit commenters soon landed on a likely identification: a pink-toned form of the cream-spotted lady beetle, Calvia quatuordecimguttata.

Why does it matter?

The sighting is a reminder that insect appearance can vary much more than the neat examples people often see in books or online. Lady beetles, in particular, come in a wide range of colors and spot patterns, so an unusual individual is not necessarily a new species — just an unexpected one.

Many lady beetles are beneficial insects that feed on plant-damaging pests such as aphids, making them helpful in gardens, farms, and green spaces.

It also shows how online communities can turn curiosity into learning. In this case, commenters pointed out that color forms can differ widely, including across regions, which helped explain the beetle's unusual look.

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