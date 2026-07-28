Japan pulls up rare earth-rich mud from 4 miles down, finds heavy elements make up 54%

The search for alternative supplies comes after a series of Chinese trade restrictions.

Researchers in Japan brought up rare earth-rich mud from about 4 miles beneath the Pacific Ocean, and the early results could have major implications for everything from electric vehicles to medical imaging.

The discovery offers a clearer view of a potential new supply source for some of the hard-to-obtain minerals that power modern life.

What happened?

According to Reuters, tests on mud collected earlier this year near the remote island of Minamitori found that medium and heavy rare earths accounted for about 54% of the material's rare earth content.

Working in waters about 1,200 miles southeast of Tokyo, the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology's Chikyu vessel spent a month on the mission into February and recovered about 55 tons of seabed mud. The operation was the first successful continuous retrieval of rare earth-bearing mud from a depth of 3.7 miles.

These materials show up in widely used systems. The mud contained gadolinium (used in MRI equipment and other high-tech applications), dysprosium (high-performance magnets used in electric vehicles), and yttrium (semiconductor, aerospace, and energy applications).

Why does it matter?

Rare earths are a core part of modern technology. They help small electronics run efficiently, support advanced medical devices, and improve the motors and magnets used in EVs and other energy-saving equipment.

A more secure supply could help companies better manage costs and reduce manufacturing delays for products people depend on, from cars to clean energy hardware. Materials used in MRI machines and other high-tech applications are also part of the always-important supply chain.

That search for alternative supplies comes after a series of Chinese trade restrictions. Reuters reported that Beijing placed controls on some heavy rare earths and related magnets in April 2025 and tightened export restrictions to Japan in January, pressuring Japan to broaden its sources of key minerals.

What's being done?

The next step is a larger test in the same area. Japan has planned a monthlong mining trial starting in February, with a goal of pulling up 350 tons of mud per day.

If that proves successful, it could help Japan build a more resilient source of minerals essential to clean transportation, advanced electronics, and energy technology. Strong supply chains can protect manufacturers from shortages and limit price spikes that can trickle down to consumers.

The latest results show the mud on the Pacific seafloor may support more than scientific curiosity. It could become part of a broader strategy to secure the components needed for cleaner vehicles, critical medical tools, and the technologies that keep daily life running.

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