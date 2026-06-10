Range Rover's delayed electric SUV is set for a Wimbledon reveal as more than 61,000 buyers wait for launch

"Previewing Range Rover Electric at The Championships is a significant moment for us."

Range Rover says its first fully electric SUV is still headed to market despite last year's postponement, with the model due to be shown at Wimbledon ahead of order books opening later in 2026.

Buyers were originally expecting the Range Rover Electric in dealerships by late 2025. Jaguar Land Rover later pushed customer deliveries into 2026, but the automaker now says the launch itself is still scheduled for the end of this year.

What's happening?

Range Rover said Friday that attendees at Wimbledon will be able to see the upcoming EV in person, following the brand's renewed partnership with The Championships.

According to Electrek, the vehicle will be displayed in British Racing Green and is one of several appearances planned for the summer before it officially goes on sale.

The company has reportedly logged more than 61,000 reservations for the electric SUV even though it has not yet released complete pricing or spec details.

Electrek reported that the model is expected to use a 117-kilowatt-hour battery and JLR's first internally developed 800-volt architecture, a combination aimed at delivering at least 300 miles of range.

Electrek also reported that the SUV is expected to use two motors, making 542 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, while towing capacity could exceed 7,700 pounds. Autocar has reported that pricing may land just under 150,000 pounds, or about $200,300.

What's being done?

Automakers are increasingly rolling out EVs built for needs beyond simple commuting, and Range Rover's planned specs reflect that push.

Charging at home is significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers.

Installing solar panels can increase the savings associated with EV ownership, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or drawing from the grid.

"Previewing Range Rover Electric at The Championships is a significant moment for us," Range Rover Managing Director Martin Limpert said Friday.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.