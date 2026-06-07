  • Tech Tech

Racing fan calls out 'disturbing' tradition after sharing photo of Indy 500 aftermath

"What a rude ritual."

by Curtis Deacon
A raceway fence overlooking a litter-strewn area under a cloudy sky, with spectators visible in the background.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A racing spectator's photo of a gravel safety strip covered in crushed cans is drawing anger online after the fan criticized what they said had become an accepted littering habit at a major motorsports event.

What happened?

The spectator posted the image on the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit after taking it beneath the outfield bleachers at the Indianapolis 500. In the shot, the gravel area beside the track appears to be packed with discarded aluminum cans and other trash.

A raceway fence overlooking a litter-strewn area under a cloudy sky, with spectators visible in the background.
Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote: "There is a strange, disturbing tradition of race fans tossing their empty cans into the space between the outfield bleachers and the actual track. What a rude ritual. I threw my cans in the bins like my toddler knows how to do."

The post prompted frustration in the comment section, but some users were not surprised. 

"Normal, doesn't matter if it's a race, or a soccer match, or a concert. People are going to be people," one said

"Somehow not the least bit surprised. Thank you for doing your bit. Seems like you're in the minority, sadly," another wrote

Why does it matter?

Even when workers eventually remove the waste, large gatherings can still overwhelm disposal and recycling systems.

Aluminum is much better recycled than dumped in a landfill, but leaving cans scattered on the ground first still creates extra cleanup, potential safety issues, and the impression that public spaces are disposable.

What are people saying?

The replies swung between outrage and resignation.

"I hate leaving my garbage. Even on accident. I don't know how people can be so ok with this," one commenter said.

Another commenter compared the image to cleanup systems used at large festivals abroad, arguing that the issue also concerns whether cities and venues build robust enough systems to manage the waste generated by huge events.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.

Cool Picks

EnergySage solar panels on roof.
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

There’s no special permitting or installation involved.
Tech

Startup launches revolutionary new way for homeowners to maintain power during outages: 'Keeps those appliances running'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider