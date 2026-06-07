Racing fan calls out 'disturbing' tradition after sharing photo of Indy 500 aftermath

A racing spectator's photo of a gravel safety strip covered in crushed cans is drawing anger online after the fan criticized what they said had become an accepted littering habit at a major motorsports event.

What happened?

The spectator posted the image on the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit after taking it beneath the outfield bleachers at the Indianapolis 500. In the shot, the gravel area beside the track appears to be packed with discarded aluminum cans and other trash.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They wrote: "There is a strange, disturbing tradition of race fans tossing their empty cans into the space between the outfield bleachers and the actual track. What a rude ritual. I threw my cans in the bins like my toddler knows how to do."

The post prompted frustration in the comment section, but some users were not surprised.

"Normal, doesn't matter if it's a race, or a soccer match, or a concert. People are going to be people," one said.

"Somehow not the least bit surprised. Thank you for doing your bit. Seems like you're in the minority, sadly," another wrote.

Why does it matter?

Even when workers eventually remove the waste, large gatherings can still overwhelm disposal and recycling systems.

Aluminum is much better recycled than dumped in a landfill, but leaving cans scattered on the ground first still creates extra cleanup, potential safety issues, and the impression that public spaces are disposable.

What are people saying?

The replies swung between outrage and resignation.

"I hate leaving my garbage. Even on accident. I don't know how people can be so ok with this," one commenter said.

Another commenter compared the image to cleanup systems used at large festivals abroad, arguing that the issue also concerns whether cities and venues build robust enough systems to manage the waste generated by huge events.

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