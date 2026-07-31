Wisconsin residents question tap water quality, with officials citing warmer weather as the catalyst

Racine's water was celebrated nationally in 2011 for its taste.

For residents of Racine, Wisconsin, turning on the tap has become an unsettling experience.

Some say their water smells musty, tastes off, and no longer feels like something they want to serve to their families, even as city officials insist it is still safe to use.

What's happening?

City officials say warmer conditions affecting Lake Michigan are behind a growing number of complaints in Racine about tap water with an unpleasant smell and taste, WISN reported.

The issue is especially striking because Racine's water was celebrated nationally in 2011 for its taste.

Despite the complaints, officials have said residents can still use the water for drinking, cooking, and bathing.

But Racine resident Katrinea Thornton told WSN, "I won't even give it to my grandkids."

"I won't even make ice cubes out of it," Thornton added.

Joel Brunner, the city's drinking water plant superintendent, said Racine dealt with the same issue last year. Brunner told the local news that warmer weather seems to be driving more bacterial growth in Lake Michigan, affecting the water's smell and taste.

On the other hand, Thornton said, "I think we should be able to drink the water that we pay for instead of going to the store and buy water."

Why is this concerning?

When tap water smells bad or tastes wrong, it can push households to spend extra money on bottled water and raise questions about local infrastructure.

Clean, pleasant-tasting tap water is something many people pay for and depend on every day, whether they are filling a glass, making coffee, cooking dinner, or freezing a tray of ice.

And when people switch to bottled water, that can mean more plastic waste and higher household costs.

What's being done?

City officials say they are trying to address the problem.

After last year's complaints, the city set aside additional funding for water treatment and testing, Brunner said. A powder-activated carbon system is a possible fix that could significantly improve the water's smell and taste.

WISN reported that the proposal still needs approval from the Department of Natural Resources before it can move ahead.

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