Rabid bats are turning up across San Diego County ahead of summer, including at the Zoo and Safari Park

Bat bites can be small and easy to miss, and transmission does not always require an obvious wound.

Confirmed rabid bats are showing up around San Diego County as summer gets underway, with some of the discoveries tied to two of the area's best-known animal attractions.

Recent cases include bats found at the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Safari Park.

What happened?

County officials say 14 bats have tested positive for rabies in San Diego County so far this year, and four of those cases were reported in May, KUSI News reported.

Two of the May detections came from the San Diego Safari Park in Escondido, where wild bats were found near Thorntree Terrace and inside the Mombasa Cooker Restaurant.

Another wild bat that tested positive was discovered at a private home in Santee on May 16, and a separate one was found May 23 at the San Diego Zoo near bushes off Center Street.

Officials added that Escondido also had two rabid bats identified in March.

The county said the zoo and safari park bats were not exhibit animals, and guests who did not touch a bat are not considered at risk.

Why does it matter?

Rabies in humans is rare, but it is extremely dangerous if an exposure is not treated quickly. Even a single encounter with a bat can become a serious public health concern.

Anyone who handled a bat, or even suspects they may have, is being told to call County Public Health Services right away. Bat bites can be small and easy to miss, and transmission does not always require an obvious wound.

The warning extends to pets as well. Keep their rabies vaccinations current, and if any may have come into contact with a bat, wash the area with soap and seek medical advice immediately.

The latest human rabies case reported in California occurred in Fresno County in 2024.

What are people saying?

Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, the county's public health officer, said, "Human rabies is almost always fatal without prompt postexposure vaccination and treatment."

The public health officer also warned, "Rabies can be transmitted through a bite or when an infected bat's saliva enters a cut, scrape, or the eyes, nose or mouth."

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