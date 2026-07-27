Rabid bat lands on California restaurant table as family eats, prompting exposure warning

"Rabies has nearly a 100% fatality rate if treatment is not obtained prior to symptoms starting."

A bat landing on a restaurant table is startling enough on its own. Learning later that the animal tested positive for rabies has turned one family's meal in Vista, California, into a public health concern.

Because the bat was later confirmed to have rabies, county officials want anyone who touched it or otherwise had close contact with it to get medical guidance right away, NBC San Diego reported.

What happened?

While a family was dining at the Yellow Deli Restaurant in Vista, a bat flew in and landed on their table at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.. Another diner used a towel to pick up the animal and brought it to the Humane Society in Oceanside, the station said.

Testing at the county public health lab later confirmed the bat had rabies. By Thursday, officials said they had not received any reports that someone directly touched the animal, though they were still trying to reach the family involved.

Emily Trumbull, who serves as a veterinarian in San Diego County's Epidemiology Unit, illuminated the dangers to NBC San Diego.

"Rabies has nearly a 100% fatality rate if treatment is not obtained prior to symptoms starting," Trumbull told the station. "So you need to seek care before symptoms start, or there is no treatment for rabies, unfortunately."

This was San Diego County's 22nd rabies-positive bat of the year, though Trumbull said the rise in human-bat encounters does not necessarily mean more bats are infected overall.

Why does it matter?

Rabies is rare in humans in the United States, but it is among the deadliest infections once symptoms begin.

Health officials say rabies exposure can involve a bite or infected saliva getting into someone's eyes, nose, mouth, or another mucous membrane, Trumbull noted to NBC San Diego.

"We work closely with animal health partners throughout the county to monitor for rabies among a variety of species," she added.

Officials are also reminding residents not to handle bats. Trumbull said the safest response is to keep their distance.

"Bats are protected wildlife, and they're very important to our ecosystem," Trumbull said.

What's being done?

San Diego County health officials are still trying to identify anyone who may have touched the bat, especially the family at whose table it landed, NBC San Diego reported.

Their goal is to explain the risk and determine whether post-exposure prophylaxis, the treatment given after possible rabies exposure, is necessary.

If a bat is safely recovered and tested, Turnbull said it can help doctors determine whether treatment is needed. Given the risks involved and bats' importance, it's best to leave the animal alone if possible and contact experts if one is spotted.

"It's really important to never touch a bat," Turnbull told NBC San Diego. "It's important to respect the space of wildlife and stay a safe distance away from them."

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