FDA approves first-of-its-kind animal medication that could save bird population: 'Many ranches lost 70 to 90% of their birds'

It is the first FDA-approved medication for wild animals that is publicly available.

Wild quail populations have been dwindling, but a new medication holds promise for restoring the bird's numbers in Texas.

As OutdoorLife reported, Texas Tech University researchers developed a medicated feed for wild quail that fights deadly parasites. The research was primarily funded by Texas bird hunters who were "concerned about the declining hunt-able populations of wild quail in Texas and beyond."

Known as QuailGuard, the specialized feed contains proprietary active ingredients that protect wild quail from cecal worms and eyeworms. It is designed to be fed to quail for 21 consecutive days and has been highly successful in experiments.

Quails have struggled to survive in the wild because of parasites, poor habitat, and drought.

"Come fall, you couldn't hardly find a quail," said Ron Kendall, a Texas Tech wildlife professor, scientist, and hunter. "I'm not talking about losing a few. Many ranches lost 70 to 90% of their birds."

The news of this medication is significant because it is the first FDA-approved medication for wild animals that is publicly available. It is also encouraging news because it involves a collaboration among conservationists, scientists, and hunters to promote wildlife restoration. The feed production company has committed to dedicating a portion of the product's profits to conservation efforts.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Restoring native animal populations is vital to benefit all life forms, including humans. When even one animal ceases to exist in its natural habitat and nature's balance is thrown off, all other life forms in the vicinity can be negatively impacted.

With modern medicine, new technological developments, and dedication to our planet, it is not too late to rescue animals from the brink of extinction and help wildlife thrive where they belong.

"Where we were using the medicated feed, we weren't seeing quail crashes and were seeing sustainable quail populations," Kendall told Texas Monthly.

On the QuailGuard website, you can find a list of dealers selling the medicated feed, which is currently available in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arizona.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.