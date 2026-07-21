Family in Australia gets 1:45 a.m. door alert, Ring camera finds a python at the bell

"Pythons when left alone are chill and will cruise past you without a worry in the world."

An Australian family got a startling middle-of-the-night wake-up when a 1:45 a.m. Ring doorbell alert suggested someone was at the front door, only for the camera feed to show a python making its way across the entrance instead.

For the homeowners, it was a surreal reminder that wildlife encounters can happen right on the doorstep, especially where neighborhoods and animal habitat overlap.

What happened?

According to 7News, the incident happened in Twin Waters on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. Early Sunday morning, a notification woke the family, and when they checked the footage, they found a large carpet python crossing the frame.

Dan Busstra, the snake catcher who spoke about the video, said the alert was especially unsettling because it appeared to be flagging a person at the home. "She had the light pop up saying that she has someone at her door," Busstra said. "When she went to check it, there's a carpet python hanging its head over the doorbell camera."

Why does it matter?

A cooler winter would normally slow snakes down during brumation, Busstra said, but Queensland's unusually mild season has kept more of them active than usual.

Not every alarming wildlife sighting signals aggression. In many cases, tense human-animal encounters happen because people and animals are sharing shrinking or changing spaces, a dynamic researchers and experts have increasingly linked to development and habitat disruption, as explored in this BBC Future report.

Similar dynamics have shown up elsewhere, including a python encounter in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands, where habitat loss and development have been pushing snakes into closer contact with people.

What can I do?

Treat unexpected wildlife visits calmly and cautiously. If a snake shows up near a doorway, the safest response is to keep your distance, avoid trying to move it yourself, and contact a trained local snake catcher or wildlife professional.

Native animals still play an important role in local ecosystems, and professionals like Busstra help protect both residents and wildlife when those worlds collide a little too closely.

Busstra also tried to put the sighting in perspective. "Pythons when left alone are chill and will cruise past you without a worry in the world." As for the alert itself, he noted one last odd detail: "At the bottom of the camera, it even says it's a person!"

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