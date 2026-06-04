Driver bought a 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 for $19,300 and reveals what 10,000 more miles did to the battery

At the time, the electric crossover had around 46,000 miles on it, which he described as an "incredible used value."

A lightly used electric vehicle can look especially appealing when gas prices rise, and one driver's recent ownership update shows exactly why.

Wes from the Out of Spec Bits YouTube channel shared a five-month update after buying a 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro last December for just $19,300. At the time, the electric crossover had around 46,000 miles on it, which he described as an "incredible used value," InsideEVs reported.

Since then, he has added about 10,000 miles to the odometer. Even with a few headaches, Wes said the savings still make sense.

The biggest annoyance so far has been a GPS antenna issue that misplaces the vehicle, making the native navigation frustrating to use. As a workaround, he said he has either reset the system by pulling a fuse or made Android Auto use his phone's GPS instead.

He also reported a minor rattle near the front passenger side and said the rear tires will need to be replaced soon, a common issue on the rear-biased all-wheel-drive ID.4.

The battery remains a question mark. A report from when Wes bought the SUV suggested around 6% degradation. Newer OBD data points to usable capacity near 65 kilowatt-hours, or closer to 15% degradation.

That would reduce the theoretical full-charge range from 255 miles when new to roughly 217 miles now.

A heavily discounted EV can offer major upfront savings, but battery health, tire wear, and recall status still need to be checked before purchase.

Charging access matters just as much. A deal like this tends to make the most financial sense for drivers who can reliably charge at home at a low electricity rate, since that is where much of the fuel-cost advantage comes from.

It also helps to leave room in the budget for normal wear items. In this case, the lower purchase price may still leave enough room for new tires or minor repairs while keeping the total cost below that of many comparable gas vehicles.

Despite the maintenance issues, Wes said the ID.4 has been "incredible for the money."

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