Viral monkey Punch targeted with laser at Japan zoo, prompting warning over blindness risk

"Punch survived his enclosure mates but may not survive the human attention."

Viral fame can come with a darker side. Punch, the Japanese macaque who previously won over the internet, is back in the headlines after someone reportedly aimed a laser at his zoo enclosure.

As Japan Today reports, the incident has sparked anger because a stunt for attention could easily have caused serious harm.

What happened?

About a week before the zoo addressed the issue publicly on Wednesday, someone allegedly directed a laser toward the monkey enclosure at a zoo in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, creating another online clip involving Punch, according to Japan Today.

Known in Japan and overseas for clinging to an orangutan plushie after his mother abandoned him, Punch is the monkey reportedly shown in the footage as a laser is aimed toward the enclosure. Zoo officials told Japan Today the monkeys were not hurt but warned the act could have caused stress and, in the worst case, damaged their eyesight.

"It is extremely dangerous," a zoo official explained to the publication. "We will take firm action, such as immediately expelling users."

The zoo has already been increasing protections for the animals after another incident tied to Punch's popularity.

On May 17, Chiba Prefectural Police arrested two American men over an alleged plan to enter the monkey enclosure without permission, and in early June, they were each ordered to pay 300,000 yen, or about $1,852, per Japan Today. Since then, the zoo has reportedly expanded its restricted viewing area.

Why does it matter?

Aiming a laser at animals is far from harmless. Bright lights, crowding, and taunting can distress animals, disrupt their behavior, and in extreme cases, damage their eyesight.

When people ignore barriers and rules for a clip or a joke, zoo staff are forced to spend more time and money on security instead of animal care.

This series of incidents is shedding light on the downsides of viral fame for zoo animals. When tourists cross the line, it can endanger animals and overwhelm zoo staff. On the flip side, viral fame can translate into more money for zoos through tourism and donations, which can aid conservation.

What are people saying?

Commenters on Japan Today's article reflected on the challenging situation for Punch.

"Punch survived his enclosure mates but may not survive the human attention," one wrote.

Another wondered if the current level of punishment was sufficient.

"300,000 yen was hardly enough and didn't drive home any point as someone else is back at it," they noted.

A last commenter didn't mince words on the people at fault.

"I hope these cowardly and cruel excuses for human beings are caught, named and fully prosecuted," they wrote. "Their posting of the video will hopefully lead to their capture."

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