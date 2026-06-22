Virginia town packs school forum as proposed data center sparks fears over water, power, and noise

There are also concerns tied to security and misuse as the technology spreads.

Concerned residents packed a public forum to voice their worries and learn more about a proposed 80-acre data center named Project Tallmadge.

The large turnout in Strasburg, Virginia, this week underscored how contentious data center proposals have become for many local communities.

Monday's forum at Strasburg High School brought together residents, town leaders, and technical experts to discuss Project Tallmadge and its potential impacts on water availability, electricity use, noise, and everyday life in Strasburg.

What happened?

The development under discussion would store and manage digital information, such as medical, financial, and security records, WHSV reported. Project Tallmadge is proposed for an 80-acre site in the Strasburg Industrial Park and prompted a large public turnout.

Strasburg Mayor Brandy Hawkins Boies led the session and emphasized that it was meant to inform the public, not serve as a town council meeting or a vote.

"I wanted to host a public forum to give the public the opportunity to ask questions that they have about data centers in general, but also specifically to Project Tallmadge that is here in Strasburg," Boies said.

Residents' questions were taken up by an 11-person panel that included representatives from environmental groups, state regulators, technical consultants, and local public safety officials. Boies said the panel worked through 56 submitted questions on issues such as air quality, emissions, fire response, public safety, accountability, and ongoing oversight.

Why does it matter?

The issues discussed in Strasburg are playing out in communities across the country. Data centers support routine services such as cloud storage, banking, and hospital networks, but they can also create local pressures through high electricity demand, water use, noise, and emissions from backup power systems.

AI tools are a major driver of data center development. While they can help improve weather forecasting and optimize clean energy systems, they also require enormous computing power that can strain local infrastructure, increase water use, and potentially raise utility costs for nearby communities.

Boies said the concerns raised most often at the forum were water use and electricity demand, two issues that can directly affect household bills, public resources, and future growth in smaller communities.

What are people saying?

For many residents, the most pressing questions were whether the project could affect water access, energy supply, noise levels, and the town's overall livability.

Boies described the event as an opportunity for residents to get clearer answers.

As the discussion came to a close, she said, "I hope all of us walk out of here tonight just being more informed and having our questions answered when it comes to data centers and Project Tallmadge specifically." She added that she hopes the forum offered insight into "what our process is moving forward."

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