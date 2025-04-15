Scientists reach pivotal breakthrough in quest for limitless energy: 'We're not a science project anymore'

Proxima Fusion has maintained its position as a global leader in the race to commercial fusion.

A German startup, Proxima Fusion, has developed a plan to generate limitless energy in a working fusion power plant.

The plan is a significant development because nuclear fusion creates abundant energy while releasing zero carbon pollution and only small amounts of radiation. In contrast, nuclear fission creates dangerous radioactive waste.

As TechCrunch reported, Proxima Fusion was founded two years ago. The company published its plan in Fusion Engineering and Design to publicly share its findings with the world and promote open-source science.

Proxima Fusion is on a mission to bring safe, clean, limitless energy to the grid. The company is at the forefront of fusion research and believes stellarators are the power plants of the future.

A stellarator is a magnetic confinement fusion device and machine that keeps plasma in a doughnut-like shape. Scientists can use the strong magnetic fields of stellarators to control plasma particles and create fusion with greater flexibility than tokamaks, another technology scientists use.

Proxima Fusion's Stellaris design demonstrates how a fusion power plant could operate continuously and reliably without issues such as tokamaks' instability and disruptions. The startup's design only uses external magnets to make the process more stable and continuous.

"We summarize a comprehensive reactor study, ranging from optimization of the plasma confinement region to first wall cooling, divertor considerations, blanket design, magnet quench safety, support structures, and remote maintenance solutions," the scientists wrote.

Francesco Sciortino, co-founder and CEO of Proxima Fusion, said: "Our American friends can see it. Our Chinese friends can see it. Our claim is that we can execute on this faster than anyone else, and we do that by creating a framework for integrated physics, engineering, and economics. So we're not a science project anymore."

Fusion power plants have the potential to bring clean, reliable energy to the grid, creating a more sustainable future and promoting a healthier planet and people. Meanwhile, other companies, including Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Helical Fusion, Zap Energy, and Marathon Fusion, are also working to advance the field of fusion energy.

The Proxima Fusion scientists completed their Stellaris design a year quicker than predicted. They obtained millions of dollars from the German government, the European Union, and venture capitalists to fund their research.

Proxima Fusion has maintained its position as a global leader in the race to commercial fusion. According to its plans, it will build a fully operational fusion reactor by 2031. You can learn more about Proxima Fusion's technology on its website.

