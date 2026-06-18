Brad Paisley joins 400,000 backing Nashville Zoo in fight over data center planned next door

That proximity to one of the city's most recognizable family destinations has fueled backlash.

A proposal to build a data center near the Nashville Zoo is rapidly becoming one of the biggest flashpoints in the Tennessee community.

Less than a week after the zoo started a petition against the project, it had collected more than 400,000 signatures and gained support from country singer Brad Paisley, local news station WSMV4 reported.

What's happening?

Public permit filings show plans for the DC BLOX Data Center to be constructed in South Nashville, "just feet away" from the zoo, as the local outlet explained. The permit application describes a single-story building measuring 69,220 square feet.

The proximity to one of the city's most recognizable family destinations has fueled backlash. The Nashville Zoo's petition says that it has "one of the most fragile and rare collections of animals in the country" and that the data center could pose risks to them.

Petition supporters say this reflects a broader pattern of data center developments encroaching on spaces that communities value.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are often framed as symbols of economic growth, but communities are increasingly questioning the tradeoffs that may come with them. These facilities can involve heavy construction, major energy and water use, bright lighting, and persistent noise — all factors that can affect nearby homes, schools, and public spaces.

In the case of the zoo, there are also some special considerations. Animals are often sensitive to disruption, and families visiting to enjoy wildlife and nature do not expect to do so beside a massive data facility.

The dispute may already be shaping local policy.

Nashville's Metro Council advanced an ordinance on June 9 that would place a "temporary moratorium" on the acceptance, processing, approval, or issuance of zoning, building, and grading actions for data centers throughout Davidson County, WSMV4 reported. The move could affect not only the facility proposed for construction near the zoo but also another at Fisk University, according to the local station.

What are people saying?

More than 450,000 people had signed the petition as of June 17.

In response to the push-back, a DC BLOX spokesperson told WSMV4 in a statement that it "has heard and appreciates the concerns that have been raised about our newly proposed data center in Nashville near the zoo."

The company added, "DC BLOX will use closed-loop or waterless cooling designs to conserve water. We will work with the local utility to ensure that we pay for all power used as well as any new energy infrastructure required to support our project. We will test and manage noise to locally required levels and will shield light fixtures."

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