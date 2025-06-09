  • Tech Tech

Canadian tech companies prove a point with $20 million head-turning EV: 'The first car I've ever sat in that has a hardwood … floor'

"We have everything we need in Canada to fully procure, engineer, build and test an entirely electric car."

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: TikTok

Tech companies across Canada partnered to create a completely Canadian electric car

CGTN Europe (@cgtneurope) had a chance to test Project Arrow, an all-electric concept car created through the collaboration of 60 Canadian tech and automotive partners.

@cgtneurope

A Canadian electric car constructed entirely of home-made parts is on show at the Hannover Messe. Project Arrow's e-car includes a Canadian maple floor and cameras for side mirrors. Its makers say they see possibilities for collaboration with Europe and Asia

♬ original sound - CGTN Europe

"This is Project Arrow," Simon Gill, director of Investment Durham, says. "It was an Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association of Canada initiative to demonstrate that we have everything we need in Canada to fully procure, engineer, build, and test an entirely electric car."

The car features a self-driving system, 3D-printed chassis, and cameras for side mirrors — it even has a hardwood floor.

"I think this is the first car I've ever sat in that has a hardwood Canadian maple floor," Gill jokes.

Project Arrow was made to showcase Canada's ability to manufacture next-gen electric vehicles entirely at home — something especially important amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff war. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

As the price of electric vehicles closes in on that of their gas-powered counterparts, tariffs could change everything. EVs could become significantly more expensive, disincentivizing consumers from making their next cars EVs.

Saving money is one of the biggest benefits of buying an EV. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, drivers can bank $2,200 every year with a fully electric vehicle and $1,500 with a hybrid electric vehicle.

Project Arrow might be a concept car, but the future is bright for the Canadian automotive industry.

"We have an incredibly strong and diverse automotive industry in Canada and Ontario," Gill says, "and we think there are incredible opportunities for trade relationships, for two-way investments, and even [research and development] and academic collaboration."

