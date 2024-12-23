Prince Albert takes incredible vehicle for a spin to an event near his home: 'It was my pleasure'

"His support … reinforces the message that hydrogen innovation can unlock solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges."

Prince Albert II, the leader of the small European nation Monaco, made quite a splash in his latest ride through town.

He drove the Pioneer 25, a cutting-edge hydrogen-powered race car, to the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance's annual forum. The high-profile move marked a gesture of support for hydrogen fuel cells, a unique form of clean energy that can power cars or homes with the sole byproduct being water, Extreme E reported.

The process of creating hydrogen fuel cells has its limitations, but as research and technology advance and more money is invested, several methods of producing and applying the power source are gaining traction, including in vehicles.

The high-performance Pioneer 25 is part of the racing series Extreme H. Its hydrogen cell can propel it from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, all without releasing harmful pollution, according to Extreme E.









Upon Prince Albert II's arrival, he kicked off the event and initiated conversations around hydrogen's potential to help keep the planet cool. His show of support comes as no surprise, as he is known for his sustainability advocacy. Yet his being a prominent leader is especially significant, as the nation is a beacon in the professional racing world — an industry that groups such as the Monaco Hydrogen Alliance think can lead the way in clean energy sports and transportation, Extreme E explained.

"It was my pleasure to be one of the first to try out this remarkable race car," Prince Albert II said. "As Extreme H showcases, innovation in motorsport can be a driving force for global progress, inspiring action far beyond the racetrack."

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme H, added: "Prince Albert II's leadership in environmental causes inspires us all. His support … reinforces the message that hydrogen innovation can unlock solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges."

