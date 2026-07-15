Powerwall 3 failed to keep lights on in outage, and commenters pointed to setup, not the battery

A home battery is meant to provide power when the grid is down. One Powerwall 3 owner said it didn't happen during recent outages, sparking a Reddit conversation about a limitation some buyers may not discover until they need backup the most.

What happened?

A Reddit user asked the r/Powerwall community, "Hi, anyone else with PW3 not providing backup power during outages?" and said their Tesla Powerwall 3 was not keeping the house powered during blackouts.

In the Reddit thread, many replies focused on how the system had been set up. Commenters asked whether the installation included the proper backup gateway or whether backup had actually been part of the original install, which could explain the problem.

One user said, "Sounds like the installers didn't install it properly, mate. Did they do a backup test when they installed it?"

The discussion highlighted that outage backup is not simply guaranteed with every battery install. When a system fails to take over during a blackout, the cause may be in the installation or commissioning process rather than the battery hardware itself.

Why does it matter?

It can keep essentials such as lights, refrigeration, internet service, and medical devices running when the broader system fails.

It can also save you money on energy. Depending on the rate plan, a battery can store cheaper electricity — or energy generated by rooftop solar — and discharge it when power is most expensive, helping households avoid steep peak-time charges.

But those savings and resilience benefits only materialize if the system is installed and tested correctly.

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What can I do?

Confirm whether the contract includes true backup capability and whether a gateway or transfer switch is part of the design, and which circuits will remain on during an outage.

Ask the installer to verify that the system has been fully commissioned for islanding, meaning it can safely disconnect from the grid and power the home on its own. If available, a real-world backup test may be more valuable than simply assuming the app means everything is ready.

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