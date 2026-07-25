In Australia, Powerwall 2 owners can now add a Powerwall 3 with no extra hardware

Tesla Powerwall 2 owners may have an easier way to boost home battery storage without removing the system they already have.

A homeowner in Queensland, Australia, revealed that their solar provider emailed to say an existing Powerwall 2 can now be combined with a Powerwall 3 in an AC-coupled system.

What's happening?

The homeowner wanted to know whether pairing a Powerwall 3 with a Powerwall 2 was worth it.

"Has anyone done this yet?" they asked in Reddit's r/Powerwall. "How does it work?"

On its website, Tesla said a software update will soon make Powerwall 3s compatible with Powerwall 2s, but until then, the units will not work together.

However, Tesla appears to be rolling out this update in Australia, as several commenters observed.

"Have seen it a few times in au and it's been done well," one person wrote. "Hasn't been released in other countries yet."

"Quite a few people on here have said they did that due to warranty replacements of 2s with 3s," another added. "So clearly it works but I don't know much about it."

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When that option becomes widely available, people who already own a Powerwall 2 could expand storage without swapping out a battery that may still have warranty coverage.

For homes with rooftop solar, extra stored energy can mean more electricity generated during the day gets used at night, when power is often more expensive.

If you're considering adding storage, it may be worth exploring EnergySage's free tools to get information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates. EnergySage has teamed up with the electrification brand Qmerit to guarantee you get the best price on home battery storage solutions.

Why does it matter?

Adding battery storage is one of the most effective ways to protect a home during outages, lower energy costs, and reduce reliance on the grid.

It can also make everyday life easier by keeping essential appliances running during blackouts and allowing households to use less costly grid electricity after sunset.

When more households can store solar energy locally, it can ease evening demand spikes and help communities use cleaner electricity more efficiently.

Meanwhile, the ability to expand storage with less hardware could cut upgrade costs and installation hassles. For anyone on a budget or simply not in the market for a whole-home battery system, Pila's plug-and-play batteries are another option.

What can I do?

If you already own a Powerwall 2, check directly with your installer or solar provider to confirm whether your specific system is eligible for a Powerwall 3 add-on under the current rules in your area.

Ask for details on software compatibility, usable capacity, backup performance, and whether the new battery affects your existing warranty coverage.

Compare the cost of expanding your current setup with alternatives. Some homeowners may benefit most from a full home battery, while others may prefer more flexible backup options.

For people trying to get more use out of an older battery system, the main selling point, as the original poster pointed out, is that there is "no additional hardware required beyond the PW3 itself."

"Really curious if this will help me over the battery capacity shortage in the wee hours without replacing the whole system," the poster concluded.

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