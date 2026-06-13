Deadly tick virus spreading across the US can strike in 15 minutes, ER doctor warns

Many people base their understanding of tick bites on Lyme disease.

As tick season intensifies, an emergency room doctor is urging Americans to take the Powassan virus seriously, warning that unlike many tick-borne illnesses, it can be transmitted in as little as minutes after a bite.

What's happening?

"There's a new and deadly tick virus that's spreading across the United States, and you probably haven't heard about it," emergency room Dr. Rick Pescatore said in a TikTok.

Powassan virus is a rare but serious tick-borne illness, and it can infect the nervous system, sometimes leading to severe neurological complications such as inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Pescatore explained that, while tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease can take 24 hours to transmit, the Powassan virus can infect someone in as little as 15 minutes.

Pescatore emphasized the damage the virus can cause, saying, "One in 10 will die, and of those left over, 50% will have permanent brain damage." He also said the virus' numbers have "doubled every five years since 2010" and that "hundreds of people have been infected."

As human-caused climate change drives rising temperatures across the U.S. and around the world, the geographic range where these ticks can survive and infect people has expanded.

Why does it matter?

Many people base their understanding of tick bites on Lyme disease, especially on the idea that removing a tick quickly can significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

Pescatore said that does not apply to Powassan.

During warm months, people hike, camp, garden, and simply spend time in and around wooded or bushy areas that ticks inhabit. Pescatore explained that people can protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and pants and checking their skin frequently for ticks.

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