Major US port city tests out tech that could change entire industry: 'It will open up a transformational opportunity'

This major seaport is paving the way toward net-zero ports.

Port of Tacoma in Washington state is one of the largest container ports in the United States, and it has recently started to grow a zero-emission fleet.

Throughout 2024, the port has received charging stations, electric SUVs, and its most recent addition: an electric yard truck. The Orange e-Triever is used to "tow containers and equipment and service cranes," according to the American Journal of Transportation.

The electric fleet is part of the port's mission to be net zero by 2040, and it's making good progress. Over the past 20 years, Puget Sound, where the port is located, saw an "82% decrease in diesel particulate matter emissions and a 10% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions from port and maritime sources," per AJOT.

If all goes well, other seaports should follow. Rose Arsers, the environment project manager for Port of Tacoma and the Northwest Seaport Alliance, told AJOT the port is "willing to test out equipment and make sure it works. It will open up a transformational opportunity."

Ports are crucial for the U.S. economy, transporting and receiving cargo from around the world. But they're also responsible for millions of tons of emissions each year. Not only do these emissions contribute to harmful effects of climate change, but the air pollution puts nearby residents at risk, too.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Fortunately, many ports are enacting net-zero electrification policies.

Ports in Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Virginia are just a few that are dedicated to a net-zero future. Other companies within the shipping sector are following suit, like USPS.

The commission president for Port of Tacoma, Kristin Ang, believes the truck is a significant step in the right direction.

🗣️ Which of these factors is your biggest obstacle to purchasing an EV?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"This electric yard truck is an important step toward a green energy future. Environmental leadership is a core value at the Port, and we welcome the chance to showcase new options for the industry," Ang said, per AJOT.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.