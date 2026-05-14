Porsche just admitted Hyundai is setting the pace for fun EVs

A Reddit debate is taking off after car fans spotted an unexpected twist in the EV world: Porsche, one of the most iconic performance brands on the planet, is reportedly looking to Hyundai as a benchmark for making electric cars more fun to drive.

The post, shared in r/electricvehicles, is drawing attention because it flips a lot of longtime assumptions about the auto industry. According to a December report from The Drive, Hyundai's high-performance EV strategy — especially in vehicles like the Ioniq 5 N — has impressed enough people that even Porsche appears to be paying attention.

Part of the reason the post struck a nerve is that it taps into a bigger online argument: What should a "fun" EV actually feel like? Hyundai's answer has included simulated gear shifts, artificial engine sounds, and a more playful driving experience — features some enthusiasts love, and others see as unnecessary.

But for many Reddit users, the bigger surprise was simply hearing Porsche mentioned in the same breath.

According to The Drive, Porsche is attempting to implement a similar simulated gear shifting system in the 2027 Taycan.

For drivers, that shift matters because it suggests EVs are moving beyond the old stereotype of being purely practical. People who want speed, personality, and everyday usability can increasingly find all three in one package.

And compared with a gas-powered performance car, that can also mean meaningful savings on things like oil changes.

That mix of fun and lower operating costs came through clearly in the comments. One Redditor wrote that the "Ioniq 5 N made me quit 25 years of ICEV BMWs and go to the electric side and I'll never go back."

Another commenter, who said they own an EV6 GT, called it a "575/625hp rocket ship" that is "cheaper and faster than many other performance oriented EVs" and quicker in a straight line than most performance gas cars drivers are likely to encounter on the road.

There is also a climate angle. If more automakers can persuade driving enthusiasts to choose EVs over high-powered gas cars, that could mean less tailpipe pollution from a category of vehicles that traditionally burns a lot of fuel.

In that sense, even features that seem gimmicky — like fake shifts or engine noises — could help speed adoption if they make the transition feel more exciting and familiar.

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