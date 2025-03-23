  • Tech Tech

Expert reveals chilling truth behind current freezing temperatures: 'This brutal cold spell is actually a symptom'

"Stay safe and warm!"

by Juliana Marino
In a recent TikTok video, an expert explains the truth behind record cold temperatures and the climate crisis.

Planet A (@dw_planeta), an account dedicated to spreading climate awareness, debunks a popular misconception about rising global temperatures. When experiencing record cold temperatures, people often wonder how the planet can be warming. 

@dw_planeta Frigid cold is hitting the US this week. In some places, temperatures could drop 50°F below the February average. But…if the planet is warming, why are we seeing record cold? #usa🇺🇸 #coldweather #coldwave #polarvortex #dwenvironment ♬ original sound - Planet A

Planet A explains the science behind this phenomenon, debunking the myth that rising global temperatures are a hoax. As the planet's temperatures rise, the Arctic is the area most affected. In fact, as the video highlights, the planet warms fastest in the Arctic. 

So how does this lead to cold spells across the globe? Increasing temperatures cause the jet stream to warp and weaken. When this happens, a freezing mass of cold air, known as the polar vortex, escapes and moves south, sending a cold spell down to the U.S.

"This brutal cold spell is actually a symptom of Arctic warming," says Planet A.

These cold spells bring severe temperature changes, with some places experiencing potential drops 50 degrees below the February average, per Planet A.

Planet A's video highlights how rising global temperatures impact different parts of the world in varying ways. As the planet warms and massive sheets of ice melt in the Arctic, southern parts of the globe endure dangerously cold temperatures as a result. 

To combat rising temperatures, you can make small eco-friendly changes. Ditching single-use plastics is an easy place to start. You can also consider taking public transportation or installing solar panels, both of which decrease your environmental footprint and help reduce the total amount of planet-warming pollution entering the atmosphere. 

When it comes to enduring extreme weather in the short term, though, Planet A reminds TikTokers to prepare properly.

"Don't forget the layering rules," says Planet A. "Stay safe and warm!" 

