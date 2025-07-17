  • Tech Tech

Man debunks bizarre online myth about Plymouth Rock: 'So confident in their ignorance'

"It's just incredible."

by Leslie Sattler
"It's just incredible."

Photo Credit: iStock

A TikTok user has set the record straight about a common talking point from environmental skeptics. As he explains, Plymouth Rock is not actual evidence against rising sea levels.

The video, posted by user call me bk (@callmebk) on TikTok, responds to a comment citing Plymouth Rock's position.

@callmebkbk Replying to @benniek43 tbh that's just lazy of you barely even worth my time #sealevelrise #climatechange #climatedeniersbelike #climatedeniers ♬ original sound - call me bk

In the video, bk dismantles the claim that Plymouth Rock's location disproves sea level rise.

"I love how you read a single Tweet and then didn't fact check it," he states. "Plymouth Rock has literally been moved several times. It was famously broken and relocated, and yeah, we have measured a full foot of sea level rise off of Massachusetts."

Sea levels along the Massachusetts coast have indeed risen approximately 12 inches since 1921, according to NOAA tide gauge data.

The original commenter's confusion comes from a lack of understanding that Plymouth Rock isn't in its original position. The legendary rock, or what is believed to be the legendary rock (historians say we have no way of knowing for certain what rock the Pilgrims landed on, or if they landed on a rock at all), has been moved multiple times throughout history.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

It was first broken during an attempt to move it in 1774, then relocated several more times before reaching its present spot, Britannica revealed.

When discussing climate evidence, it's better to rely on scientific measurements rather than assumptions about historical landmarks. Tide gauges and satellite data provide clear information showing rising sea levels worldwide, with coastal Massachusetts experiencing higher-than-average rates because of land subsidence, meaning the ground is actually sinking.

The video generated strong responses from viewers.

One commenter wrote, "A environmental skeptic encountered false confirmation bias and shared it without verifying the claim?"

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another added, "nevermind that they moved it several times and had to build a seawall for it."

A third viewer remarked, "they're so confident in their ignorance. It's just incredible."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x