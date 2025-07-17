Man debunks bizarre online myth about Plymouth Rock: 'So confident in their ignorance'

A TikTok user has set the record straight about a common talking point from environmental skeptics. As he explains, Plymouth Rock is not actual evidence against rising sea levels.

The video, posted by user call me bk (@callmebk) on TikTok, responds to a comment citing Plymouth Rock's position.

In the video, bk dismantles the claim that Plymouth Rock's location disproves sea level rise.

"I love how you read a single Tweet and then didn't fact check it," he states. "Plymouth Rock has literally been moved several times. It was famously broken and relocated, and yeah, we have measured a full foot of sea level rise off of Massachusetts."

Sea levels along the Massachusetts coast have indeed risen approximately 12 inches since 1921, according to NOAA tide gauge data.

The original commenter's confusion comes from a lack of understanding that Plymouth Rock isn't in its original position. The legendary rock, or what is believed to be the legendary rock (historians say we have no way of knowing for certain what rock the Pilgrims landed on, or if they landed on a rock at all), has been moved multiple times throughout history.

It was first broken during an attempt to move it in 1774, then relocated several more times before reaching its present spot, Britannica revealed.

When discussing climate evidence, it's better to rely on scientific measurements rather than assumptions about historical landmarks. Tide gauges and satellite data provide clear information showing rising sea levels worldwide, with coastal Massachusetts experiencing higher-than-average rates because of land subsidence, meaning the ground is actually sinking.

The video generated strong responses from viewers.

One commenter wrote, "A environmental skeptic encountered false confirmation bias and shared it without verifying the claim?"

Another added, "nevermind that they moved it several times and had to build a seawall for it."

A third viewer remarked, "they're so confident in their ignorance. It's just incredible."

