New study makes harrowing discovery in soil near birthplace of atomic bomb: 'One of the most shocking things I've ever stumbled across'

A new study has made a troubling discovery about the health of ecosystems near Los Alamos, New Mexico, where the atomic bomb was born.

Scientists measured plutonium levels in recreational areas near the nuclear site and found they were similar to those detected at the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site in Ukraine.

What's happening?

According to the Guardian, a Northern Arizona University research team discovered "extreme concentrations" of plutonium in the soil, plants, and water near Los Alamos.

Michael Ketterer, a NAU scientist and the study's lead researcher, told the outlet that plutonium concentrations near New Mexico's Acid Canyon — a popular hiking and recreational spot — were some of the highest he'd ever encountered in public spaces in the U.S. throughout his career.

"This is one of the most shocking things I've ever stumbled across in my life," he told the Guardian, adding that the radioactive material is "hiding in plain sight."

Meanwhile, the Department of Defense recently unveiled plans to increase production of plutonium pits — a critical part of nuclear weapons — at the Los Alamos site.

At the same time, a defense bill approved by the Senate would provide additional funding for those impacted by the government's radioactive waste. However, according to the Guardian, the bill does not include residents in or near Los Alamos, which has understandably upset community members.

Why is plutonium contamination concerning?

A dirt trail widely used by bikers and hikers runs through the canyon, but thankfully, Ketterer said that the risk of plutonium exposure is low for trail users.

Of much greater concern, he told the Guardian, is the possibility of plutonium contaminating local waterways, which drain into the Rio Grande. From there, the radioactive material could be absorbed by plants and eventually endanger the rest of the food chain.

In addition, if a wildfire occurs (which is always possible in the Southwest, especially as the climate warms), plutonium could be scattered over a large area in ash.

Despite these concerns, the Department of Energy said the plutonium levels measured at Los Alamos are "very low and well within the safe exposure range," per the Guardian.

According to the government, massive decontamination efforts in the 1960s by the Atomic Energy Commission and the DOE brought the area up to code with federal regulations, and the commission released the land to Los Alamos County for unrestricted use.

However, the environmental advocacy group Nuclear Watch New Mexico, which teamed up with Ketterer to take samples, believes greater cleanup efforts are needed and no further plutonium pit production should occur at the site, according to the New Mexico Political Report.

What's being done about the radioactive waste?

As the Guardian reported, Ketterer and local public health groups have urged the government to at least make visitors aware of the high plutonium levels with warning signs posted in the area.

In addition, Jay Coghlan, the executive director of Nuclear Watch, told the NM Political Report that the group plans on performing more tests in the Los Alamos region and has called on the Los Alamos National Laboratory to release an updated environmental impact statement.

In the broader picture, we can help mitigate the dangers of leftover radioactive waste by donating to environmental groups that advocate for proper cleanup and educating ourselves about critical climate issues. Knowledge is power, and with so much information at our fingertips, it's easier than ever to contribute to a cleaner, safer future.

