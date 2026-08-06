'Plug-in batteries' could be an even bigger energy breakthrough for UK homes than solar

Britain's home-energy policy changes may end up reaching beyond socket-ready solar.

While the legalization of plug-in solar panels is a big win for householders looking to reduce energy-related pollution and bills, another technology might prove more impactful.

Small batteries that plug into a regular wall outlet could give people in rented homes or apartment buildings a simpler way to lower electricity costs and keep some backup power available without taking on a major renovation, but they still aren't legal.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid, whether or not you already have solar panels.

What's happening?

Interest in these devices comes from a straightforward use case: they can take on electricity when rates are low and supply it later when power is more expensive.

That possibility is drawing attention in the U.K. as the government prepares to let plug-in solar kits be sold legally starting August 27, and many energy companies and analysts see plug-in batteries as a possible next step, according to TechRadar. The savings argument centers on that ability to shift when power is used.

Kelvin Cao, EU CEO of Anker Solix, said, "Even without solar panels, a plug-in battery delivers meaningful savings through grid arbitrage alone."

Estimates in the report ranged from about £100 to £400 in yearly savings, depending on the battery, tariff, and household usage.

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Even though the rules are not in place, companies are planning around a U.K. rollout. A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the government's immediate focus is plug-in solar, while plug-in batteries still need technical and regulatory review. Octopus Energy said its plug-in Nook Cube battery is expected in 2027, and Windfall Energy is aiming for a U.K. battery rollout if regulations advance.

Why does it matter?

For households that cannot install rooftop panels, these batteries could offer a more practical path to lower costs at a time when U.K. electricity prices are still far above where they were before 2020. Renters, flat owners, and people with unsuitable roofs could still bank cheaper electricity and use it later when prices climb.

These batteries can also help keep essential devices running during outages, cut dependence on costly peak-hour electricity, and give households more control over how they use energy. For some people, that also means moving a bit closer to an off-grid setup.

For those in the U.S. who are curious about battery backup beyond plug-in models, it's worth exploring EnergySage's free tools to compare home battery storage options and get competitive installation estimates. EnergySage has also teamed up with the electrification brand Qmerit to guarantee you get the best price on home battery storage solutions.

Another option is Pila, which offers excellent battery backup choices. Its plug-and-play batteries are priced at a fraction of what a whole-home backup system would cost.

What's being done?

Manufacturers and suppliers are already treating home batteries as active tools, not passive backup. Rob Hallifax, co-founder of Windfall Energy, told TechRadar that a battery can buy electricity at a lower nighttime price and use it later when daytime rates are far higher. Octopus Energy is also developing tariffs and add-ons aimed specifically at these products.

Safety remains one reason the U.K. has taken a slower approach than countries like Germany. Lorna Wallace-Smith, head of U.K. PR at EcoFlow, said that wasn't such a bad thing.

"The fact that they were able to move forward with at least one step is great," she said, arguing that the U.K. should avoid rushing before rules are fully suited to local homes.

On the technical side, Cao pointed to lithium-iron-phosphate battery cells designed for durability, along with built-in electrical and thermal safeguards. Hallifax said products will likely need to appear on the ENA Type Test Register, as TechRadar reported, to demonstrate compliance with grid requirements.

Alex Schoch, group director for flexibility at Octopus Energy, described plug-in batteries as a tool that could broaden access to cheaper energy.

"They are the fundamental great equalizer," Schoch said. "We're on that same journey when it comes to energy."

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