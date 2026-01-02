Professional athletes sound off on unexpected culprit behind serious injuries: 'Like a layer of glitter on cement'

These fields can cause abrasions on players, potentially increasing their exposure to the chemicals found in the material.

Soccer players in Kerala, India, are raising complaints about the dangers of playing on artificial turf.

What's happening?

According to Mathrubhumi, an online meme that claimed the increase in artificial turf playing fields has become quite a "cash cow for orthopaedic doctors" caused quite the stir. In response, netizens filled the comment section with stories of injuries sustained while playing turf football and calls for better fields.

Many reported that playing for just an hour on turf left their bodies stiff and strained. Among the most commonly named injuries were ACL and meniscus tears, although others mentioned knee ligament tears and even fractures.

Additionally, commenters brought up the intense surface heat turf produces, which has led to burns for some players.

Player Barath PA also commented on the lack of cushioning these fields offer, as reported by Mathrubhumi, when they described turf as being "like a layer of glitter on cement."

Why are turf fields concerning?

Turf fields are costly for everyone and not nearly as low-maintenance as many believe.

Besides the expenses players rack up due to injuries, the cost of turf and its installation can be high. Considering the plastics used to construct turf eventually degrade, turf must also be replaced, which makes maintaining these fields pricey.

As for injuries, according to the Institute for Exposomic Research at Mount Sinai, studies show that those who play on turf are at a higher risk of ankle and knee injuries. Additionally, these fields can cause abrasions, known as "turf burns," on players, potentially increasing their exposure to the chemicals found in this material.

Many harmful chemicals, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are used in turf, and these chemicals (along with the plastics used in its construction) leach into soil and groundwater. They, and microplastics, then make their way into players' bodies, which may lead to significant health issues, such as dementia and heart disease.

As for higher surface heat, according to the Institute for Exposomic Research at Mount Sinai, turf temperatures may reach up to 60 degrees more than natural grounds.

What can be done about turf?

The best option is to replace artificial turf fields with natural grass. However, the Kerala government announced that instead it would bring these fields under regulation to ensure quality and safety (although this has yet to happen).

Likewise, if one has turf in their backyard, it would benefit them to remove it and replace it with native grass, like buffalo grass, clover, or native plants (even a few would provide benefits). This would save homeowners money and time on maintenance, reduce watering needs (which could lower water bills), and attract more pollinators.

Our crops depend on animal pollinators, so the more pollinators around, the better protected our food supply is.

