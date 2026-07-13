Lentil-sized plastic pellets are seeping into New England oysters, mussels, and waterways

Because they are so small, these spills often become long-lasting contamination.

Plastic pellets used to manufacture everyday items are showing up in waterways and even inside shellfish that people eat.

The discovery is raising new concerns for coastal communities that depend on clean water, healthy marine ecosystems, and a stable seafood economy.

What's happening?

New England estuaries and marine habitats are being contaminated by lentil-sized plastic pellets known as nurdles, Public News Service reported.

Chelsea McDonald, a campaign manager for the nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance, said, "These pellets are really just like a slow-motion oil spill into our waterways that aren't going away unless it's being cleaned up."

McDonald also shared that a worldwide count from U.S. PIRG says that volunteers have found more than 1 million nurdles.

Some of the harm is less visible than floating debris. Shellfish draw in particles while filtering water, pushing contamination into the food web and into species used in businesses and consumed by people.

Because they are so small, these spills often become long-lasting contamination rather than a single obvious mess, with pellets settling into beaches, harbors, marshes, and shellfish beds.

Why does it matter?

When pollution reaches shellfish, it can undermine public confidence in seafood, create pressure for harvesters and growers, and add cleanup and monitoring costs for towns already facing climate and coastal challenges.

The full effects of microplastic exposure are still being studied, but many residents do not want plastic particles circulating through waters used for food and recreation.

Darker pellets can also absorb more sunlight, contributing to quicker snowmelt and rising sea levels.

What's being done?

Advocates see prevention as the priority. Since nurdles are moved during manufacturing and transport, they want tighter containment at industrial sites, ports, and shipping routes to stop pellets from reaching storm drains, rivers, and coastal waters.

"This is truly a preventative problem by a small subset of companies that then we're able to create a solution to, which I think is really exciting, because I don't feel like many environmental issues are that cut and dry," McDonald said.

Public News Service cites the Plastic Pellet Free Waters Act, which would require the EPA to ban the release of pellets from sources that make, pack, or transport them.

Plastic pollution is often easy to ignore when it remains out of sight, but this case shows how quickly it can make its way to dinner plates and coastal livelihoods. When pellets get into shellfish and waterways, the damage does not stay small just because the plastic does.

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