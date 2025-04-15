Researchers make disturbing discovery after testing common kitchen tools: 'Still not well understood'

A new study examining the effects of microplastic exposure from plastic cutting boards has identified concerning implications for gut health. The results are alarming, but like many aspects of microplastic research, they are preliminary and "still not well understood."

What's happening?

A team of researchers conducted a 12-week study by preparing food for mice using different types of cutting boards, and the findings were published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

Food was cut on boards made from polypropylene, polyethylene, and willow wood. The team analyzed fecal and liver metabolic data to examine the effects of microplastic exposure on the mice. According to the analysis of the findings, "Both polyethylene and polypropylene cutting boards released significant quantities of MPs [microplastics] during use."

Food prepared with polyethylene boards affected the mice's gut and liver health, while the polypropylene boards caused intestinal inflammation. While acknowledging that further study is needed to understand the effects on humans, the implication is that no plastic board can be considered "entirely safe" for use.

Why is microplastic exposure important?

Microplastics are a major concern because they are ubiquitous and, due to their minuscule size, are nearly impossible to get rid of. They are suspected of causing a host of health problems in people and animals and wreaking havoc on the world's oceans.

The study adds to the growing body of evidence that microplastics are causing great harm to the planet and people's health. Of course, the studies are still in their infancy, and more analysis is needed to truly understand and tackle the problem.

What's being done about microplastic exposure?

The researchers recommend avoiding using plastic cutting boards where possible and replacing older boards that carry the most risk of microplastic exposure. Additionally, dietary choices can help mitigate the harm of microplastics to gut health. The Windsor Center for Digestive Health recommends a diet that includes fermented foods, prebiotics, leafy greens, and anti-inflammatory foods, which can all help improve gut microbiota.

More international cooperation is needed to combat plastic pollution in the long term. The UN has made some progress, but a binding treaty hasn't been realized yet. Additionally, actions can be taken at the individual level, such as reducing plastic consumption for things like water and food. See this guide for practical tips on using less plastic.

