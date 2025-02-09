Researchers develop cheap device to better assess plants — and it could change the future of our food system

If this technology continues to shine through scientific research, it means the cost to access trustworthy measurements of crop productivity will go down.

Researchers at Nanjing University have proved that low-cost spectrometers can measure when plants emit red light, which positively indicates plant health and food growth.

Solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence, also known as SIF, is how plants release excess heat while performing photosynthesis.

The more SIF a plant emits, the more it is producing, and the more food it may yield.

The study focused on how low-configuration spectrometers measured levels of SIF in summer rice in Jurong, Jiangsu Province, China, and in winter wheat in Shangqiu City, Henan Province, China.

"We found that while there are differences in the magnitude of SIF values retrieved, both spectrometer types exhibited similar trends and sensitivities," said Lei Pei, a researcher at Nanjing University's International Institute for Earth System Sciences and the lead author of this study, to Phys.org.

Since low-configuration spectrometers can execute the same actions as their expensive, high-configuration counterparts with minimal errors, the study suggests that this technology will cut down on field observation system costs.

Phys.org also said that the researchers plan on continuing to examine other factors of the spectrometers' performance to ensure that their SIF measurements are as accurate as possible.

If this technology continues to shine through scientific research, this means the cost to access trustworthy measurements of crop productivity will go down hopefully in the near future.

This also means food security will be easier to attain. Gauging plants in other ways can allow agriculture workers to achieve food security for their communities, too.

This can include observing how they keep themselves alive in colder conditions and paying attention to how they protect themselves from disease and drought.

While you may not be farming land and raising your own crops, there are other ways you may be able to fight food insecurity in your community. Starting a community fridge or calling out wasteful business practices can be great ways to make change happen locally.

